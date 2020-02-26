35042 Sellers Ct, Fremont, CA, 94536

Amenities

dishwasher walk in closets microwave carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed688f0cf77bf727f9ee2ce Ideally located 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in a desirable community. Corner lot with large yard.

- New carpet, paint, and appliances

- 3-level with open kitchen and family room with built-in entertainment center

- Separate formal dining room

- 1 bedroom with full bath downstairs

- Master bedroom with walk-in closet

- Appliances include refrigerator, stove, microwave, oven, and dishwasher

- Corner lot with space for RV or other motorized vehicle

- Close to Quarry Lakes trail

- Close to freeways and BART

- Short drive to tech companies like Facebook, Tesla etc.

- Excellent school district (Brookvale, Thornton and American High)



(RLNE5840098)