35042 Sellers Ct, Fremont, CA, 94536

Amenities
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed688f0cf77bf727f9ee2ce Ideally located 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in a desirable community. Corner lot with large yard.
- New carpet, paint, and appliances
- 3-level with open kitchen and family room with built-in entertainment center
- Separate formal dining room
- 1 bedroom with full bath downstairs
- Master bedroom with walk-in closet
- Appliances include refrigerator, stove, microwave, oven, and dishwasher
- Corner lot with space for RV or other motorized vehicle
- Close to Quarry Lakes trail
- Close to freeways and BART
- Short drive to tech companies like Facebook, Tesla etc.
- Excellent school district (Brookvale, Thornton and American High)
(RLNE5840098)