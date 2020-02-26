All apartments in Fremont
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

35042 Sellers Ct, Fremont, CA, 94536

35042 Sellers Court · (650) 463-9203
Location

35042 Sellers Court, Fremont, CA 94536
Brookvale

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4.0 Bedroom, 3.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2163 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
microwave
carpet
range
oven
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed688f0cf77bf727f9ee2ce Ideally located 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in a desirable community. Corner lot with large yard.
- New carpet, paint, and appliances
- 3-level with open kitchen and family room with built-in entertainment center
- Separate formal dining room
- 1 bedroom with full bath downstairs
- Master bedroom with walk-in closet
- Appliances include refrigerator, stove, microwave, oven, and dishwasher
- Corner lot with space for RV or other motorized vehicle
- Close to Quarry Lakes trail
- Close to freeways and BART
- Short drive to tech companies like Facebook, Tesla etc.
- Excellent school district (Brookvale, Thornton and American High)

(RLNE5840098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35042 Sellers Ct, Fremont, CA, 94536 have any available units?
35042 Sellers Ct, Fremont, CA, 94536 has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 35042 Sellers Ct, Fremont, CA, 94536 have?
Some of 35042 Sellers Ct, Fremont, CA, 94536's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35042 Sellers Ct, Fremont, CA, 94536 currently offering any rent specials?
35042 Sellers Ct, Fremont, CA, 94536 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35042 Sellers Ct, Fremont, CA, 94536 pet-friendly?
No, 35042 Sellers Ct, Fremont, CA, 94536 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 35042 Sellers Ct, Fremont, CA, 94536 offer parking?
No, 35042 Sellers Ct, Fremont, CA, 94536 does not offer parking.
Does 35042 Sellers Ct, Fremont, CA, 94536 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35042 Sellers Ct, Fremont, CA, 94536 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35042 Sellers Ct, Fremont, CA, 94536 have a pool?
No, 35042 Sellers Ct, Fremont, CA, 94536 does not have a pool.
Does 35042 Sellers Ct, Fremont, CA, 94536 have accessible units?
No, 35042 Sellers Ct, Fremont, CA, 94536 does not have accessible units.
Does 35042 Sellers Ct, Fremont, CA, 94536 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35042 Sellers Ct, Fremont, CA, 94536 has units with dishwashers.
