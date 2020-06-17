268 Fountain Grass Ter

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Don't miss out on this great special!! $200.00 off first month's rent !!



$3,100/mo



KEY FEATURES

Year Built: 2008

Sq Footage: 1,300 sqft.

Bedrooms: 2 Beds

Bathrooms: 2 Baths

Parking: 1 Car Garage

Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)

Deposit: $3,900

Pets Policy: Small Pets allowed (with $500 Additional deposit)

Laundry: Washer/Dryer Included

Property Type: Townhome



This gorgeous 2-story, updated 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom townhouse is approximately 1300 sq. ft. Home features Bright and Open Updated Kitchen with Granite Countertop . Updated appliances included: Oven w/Cooktop, Microwave, Stainless Refrigerator. Recessed Lighting throughout the home. Town home It is situated in the highly desirable Warm Springs District of Fremont with easy access to both 680 and 880. Schools and shopping nearby.



Additional features:

-Tile Entry

-Laminate Hardwood Floors - Downstairs

-Updated Bathrooms w/Tile Floors

-Carpet - Upstairs

-Master Walk-In Closet w/Organizers

-Washer / Dryer - Inside Laundry Room w/Cabinets

-Front Patio

-Beautifully Landscaped Complex

-$50 pet rent



To be eligible for this special. You must have a complete application packet submitted on the same day you saw the property.



LEASE TERMS

Minimum 1 Year Lease, No Smoking, Small pet allowed (with $500 additional deposit).



PLEASE NOTE: In light of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), If you are not feeling well or your immune system has been compromised, we strongly encourage you to consider scheduling an appointment after your health has improved.