All apartments in Fremont
Find more places like 268 Fountain Grass Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fremont, CA
/
268 Fountain Grass Ter
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:34 AM

268 Fountain Grass Ter

268 Fountain Grass Terrace · (510) 792-9800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fremont
See all
East Industrial
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

268 Fountain Grass Terrace, Fremont, CA 94539
East Industrial

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Don't miss out on this great special!! $200.00 off first month's rent !!

$3,100/mo

KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 2008
Sq Footage: 1,300 sqft.
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: 1 Car Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $3,900
Pets Policy: Small Pets allowed (with $500 Additional deposit)
Laundry: Washer/Dryer Included
Property Type: Townhome

This gorgeous 2-story, updated 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom townhouse is approximately 1300 sq. ft. Home features Bright and Open Updated Kitchen with Granite Countertop . Updated appliances included: Oven w/Cooktop, Microwave, Stainless Refrigerator. Recessed Lighting throughout the home. Town home It is situated in the highly desirable Warm Springs District of Fremont with easy access to both 680 and 880. Schools and shopping nearby.

Additional features:
-Tile Entry
-Laminate Hardwood Floors - Downstairs
-Updated Bathrooms w/Tile Floors
-Carpet - Upstairs
-Master Walk-In Closet w/Organizers
-Washer / Dryer - Inside Laundry Room w/Cabinets
-Front Patio
-Beautifully Landscaped Complex
-$50 pet rent

To be eligible for this special. You must have a complete application packet submitted on the same day you saw the property.

LEASE TERMS
Minimum 1 Year Lease, No Smoking, Small pet allowed (with $500 additional deposit).

PLEASE NOTE: In light of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), If you are not feeling well or your immune system has been compromised, we strongly encourage you to consider scheduling an appointment after your health has improved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 268 Fountain Grass Ter have any available units?
268 Fountain Grass Ter has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 268 Fountain Grass Ter have?
Some of 268 Fountain Grass Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 268 Fountain Grass Ter currently offering any rent specials?
268 Fountain Grass Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 268 Fountain Grass Ter pet-friendly?
No, 268 Fountain Grass Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 268 Fountain Grass Ter offer parking?
Yes, 268 Fountain Grass Ter does offer parking.
Does 268 Fountain Grass Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 268 Fountain Grass Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 268 Fountain Grass Ter have a pool?
No, 268 Fountain Grass Ter does not have a pool.
Does 268 Fountain Grass Ter have accessible units?
No, 268 Fountain Grass Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 268 Fountain Grass Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 268 Fountain Grass Ter has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 268 Fountain Grass Ter?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Estates at Park Place
3400 Stevenson Blvd
Fremont, CA 94538
The Rexford
3400 Country Dr
Fremont, CA 94536
Fremont Arms
37811 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA 94536
Watermark Place
38680 Waterside Cir
Fremont, CA 94536
Artist Walk
3888 Artist Walk Common
Fremont, CA 94536
Brookvale Chateau
36163 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA 94536
Archstone Fremont Center
39410 Civic Center Dr
Fremont, CA 94538
The Asher
1031 Walnut Avenue
Fremont, CA 94536

Similar Pages

Fremont 1 BedroomsFremont 2 Bedrooms
Fremont Apartments with BalconyFremont Apartments with Pool
Fremont Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CentervilleCentral Downtown FremontCabrillo
SundaleCherry GuardinoGlenmoor
ParkmontArdenwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Ohlone CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity