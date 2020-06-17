268 Fountain Grass Ter

Amenities
Don't miss out on this great special!! $200.00 off first month's rent !!
$3,100/mo
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 2008
Sq Footage: 1,300 sqft.
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: 1 Car Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $3,900
Pets Policy: Small Pets allowed (with $500 Additional deposit)
Laundry: Washer/Dryer Included
Property Type: Townhome
This gorgeous 2-story, updated 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom townhouse is approximately 1300 sq. ft. Home features Bright and Open Updated Kitchen with Granite Countertop . Updated appliances included: Oven w/Cooktop, Microwave, Stainless Refrigerator. Recessed Lighting throughout the home. Town home It is situated in the highly desirable Warm Springs District of Fremont with easy access to both 680 and 880. Schools and shopping nearby.
Additional features:
-Tile Entry
-Laminate Hardwood Floors - Downstairs
-Updated Bathrooms w/Tile Floors
-Carpet - Upstairs
-Master Walk-In Closet w/Organizers
-Washer / Dryer - Inside Laundry Room w/Cabinets
-Front Patio
-Beautifully Landscaped Complex
-$50 pet rent
To be eligible for this special. You must have a complete application packet submitted on the same day you saw the property.
LEASE TERMS
Minimum 1 Year Lease, No Smoking, Small pet allowed (with $500 additional deposit).
PLEASE NOTE: In light of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), If you are not feeling well or your immune system has been compromised, we strongly encourage you to consider scheduling an appointment after your health has improved.