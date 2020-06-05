2621 Grapevine Ter

Amenities
$8,000/mo
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 2002
Sq Footage: 7,102 sqft.
Bedrooms: 6 Beds
Bathrooms: 5.5 Baths
Parking: 6 Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $10,000
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: Washer/Dryer in laundry room
Property Type: Single Family House
DESCRIPTION
Large, executive home in private, gated community. Very serene and special home. Elegant and tastefully updated. Large open concept kitchen with huge family room/ballroom. Formal dining room, library, attached bathrooms for all bedrooms.
Property is close to Mission peak regional preserve. Close to 680 freeways. Schools and shopping are nearby. This house is amazing! So much space and nestled within the hills of a quiet and cozy neighborhood. You will love living here!
Additional Features
-High end appliances
-Second catering kitchen for entertaining
-Lots of walk-in closets,
-The Kitchen is "to die for"; Butler's Kitchen, w/ (5) Burner Gas Range
-(3) kitchen Sinks,
-(2) Dishwashers,
-(2) Refrigerators.
-Center Island w/ sink. Counter Island.
-(6) car garage
LEASE TERMS
Minimum 1 Year Lease, No Pets, No Smoking.
PLEASE NOTE: In light of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), If you are not feeling well or your immune system has been compromised, we strongly encourage you to consider scheduling an appointment after your health has improved.