2621 Grapevine Ter
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:27 AM

2621 Grapevine Ter

2621 Grapevine Terrace · (510) 792-9800
Location

2621 Grapevine Terrace, Fremont, CA 94539
Vineyards-Avalon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 7 Bath · 7102 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
$8,000/mo

KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 2002
Sq Footage: 7,102 sqft.
Bedrooms: 6 Beds
Bathrooms: 5.5 Baths
Parking: 6 Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $10,000
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: Washer/Dryer in laundry room
Property Type: Single Family House

DESCRIPTION
Large, executive home in private, gated community. Very serene and special home. Elegant and tastefully updated. Large open concept kitchen with huge family room/ballroom. Formal dining room, library, attached bathrooms for all bedrooms.
Property is close to Mission peak regional preserve. Close to 680 freeways. Schools and shopping are nearby. This house is amazing! So much space and nestled within the hills of a quiet and cozy neighborhood. You will love living here!

Additional Features

-High end appliances
-Second catering kitchen for entertaining
-Lots of walk-in closets,
-The Kitchen is "to die for"; Butler's Kitchen, w/ (5) Burner Gas Range
-(3) kitchen Sinks,
-(2) Dishwashers,
-(2) Refrigerators.
-Center Island w/ sink. Counter Island.
-(6) car garage

LEASE TERMS
Minimum 1 Year Lease, No Pets, No Smoking.

PLEASE NOTE: In light of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), If you are not feeling well or your immune system has been compromised, we strongly encourage you to consider scheduling an appointment after your health has improved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2621 Grapevine Ter have any available units?
2621 Grapevine Ter has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 2621 Grapevine Ter have?
Some of 2621 Grapevine Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2621 Grapevine Ter currently offering any rent specials?
2621 Grapevine Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2621 Grapevine Ter pet-friendly?
No, 2621 Grapevine Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 2621 Grapevine Ter offer parking?
Yes, 2621 Grapevine Ter does offer parking.
Does 2621 Grapevine Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2621 Grapevine Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2621 Grapevine Ter have a pool?
No, 2621 Grapevine Ter does not have a pool.
Does 2621 Grapevine Ter have accessible units?
No, 2621 Grapevine Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 2621 Grapevine Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2621 Grapevine Ter has units with dishwashers.
