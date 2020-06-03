All apartments in Fremont
Find more places like 2401 Parkside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fremont, CA
/
2401 Parkside Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

2401 Parkside Drive

2401 Parkside Drive · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fremont
See all
Parkmont
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2401 Parkside Drive, Fremont, CA 94536
Parkmont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1446 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Welcome home to this gem of a newly-renovated townhouse in the Very Walkable Parkmont neighborhood in Fremont!
Light-filled, airy, unfurnished, 3-bedroom/2.5-bathroom townhome property rental has everything you need to enjoy your oasis, just minutes of a commute away to and from Downtown Fremont.

Featuring:
- Gorgeous, newly-renovated bathrooms, stairs, and hardwood/tile flooring
- Renovated kitchen with granite countertops, refrigerator, garbage disposal, and dishwasher
- Washer and dryer (not included in the rent but can still be used by tenants)
- AC, forced-air heating, and ceiling fans
- Pet-friendly home but only for dogs of less than 30 lbs. ($500 pet deposit/pet)
- Paved front, back, and side yard; balcony
- 2-car attached garage

Tenant pays for water (Alameda County Water District), electricity and gas (Pacific Gas & Electric Customer Service Offices), trash, sewage, cable, and the Internet. No smoking in the property.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=R2ECtuSvKu7

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Shinn Historical Park, Centerville Community Park, and Centerville Park.

Bus lines:
216 Niles - Stevenson – NewPark - 0.1 mile
625 Washington - Centerville Jr. - 0.1 mile
200 Decoto - Newark Blvd. – Mowry - 0.2 mile
251 Paseo Padre - Thornton – Cherry - 0.3 mile

Rail lines:
GN-N Warm Springs/South Fremont - 0.3 mile
OR-N Richmond - 0.3 mile
OR-S Warm Springs/South Fremont - 0.3 mile
GN-S Daly City - 0.3 mile

(RLNE5835860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 Parkside Drive have any available units?
2401 Parkside Drive has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 2401 Parkside Drive have?
Some of 2401 Parkside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 Parkside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2401 Parkside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 Parkside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2401 Parkside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2401 Parkside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2401 Parkside Drive does offer parking.
Does 2401 Parkside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2401 Parkside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 Parkside Drive have a pool?
No, 2401 Parkside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2401 Parkside Drive have accessible units?
No, 2401 Parkside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 Parkside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2401 Parkside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2401 Parkside Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waterstone at Fremont
39600 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA 94538
Camden Village
38000 Camden St
Fremont, CA 94536
eaves Fremont
231 Woodcreek Cmn
Fremont, CA 94539
Brookvale Chateau
36163 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA 94536
Pentagon Apartments
37950 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA 94536
Sycamore Commons
38655 Paseo Padre Pkwy
Fremont, CA 94536
Alborada Apartments
1001 Beethoven Cmn
Fremont, CA 94538
Aya
45147 Lopes Road
Fremont, CA 94538

Similar Pages

Fremont 1 BedroomsFremont 2 Bedrooms
Fremont Apartments with BalconyFremont Apartments with Pool
Fremont Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CentervilleCentral Downtown FremontCabrillo
SundaleCherry GuardinoGlenmoor
ParkmontArdenwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Ohlone CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity