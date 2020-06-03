2401 Parkside Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Welcome home to this gem of a newly-renovated townhouse in the Very Walkable Parkmont neighborhood in Fremont!

Light-filled, airy, unfurnished, 3-bedroom/2.5-bathroom townhome property rental has everything you need to enjoy your oasis, just minutes of a commute away to and from Downtown Fremont.



Featuring:

- Gorgeous, newly-renovated bathrooms, stairs, and hardwood/tile flooring

- Renovated kitchen with granite countertops, refrigerator, garbage disposal, and dishwasher

- Washer and dryer (not included in the rent but can still be used by tenants)

- AC, forced-air heating, and ceiling fans

- Pet-friendly home but only for dogs of less than 30 lbs. ($500 pet deposit/pet)

- Paved front, back, and side yard; balcony

- 2-car attached garage



Tenant pays for water (Alameda County Water District), electricity and gas (Pacific Gas & Electric Customer Service Offices), trash, sewage, cable, and the Internet. No smoking in the property.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=R2ECtuSvKu7



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Shinn Historical Park, Centerville Community Park, and Centerville Park.



Bus lines:

216 Niles - Stevenson – NewPark - 0.1 mile

625 Washington - Centerville Jr. - 0.1 mile

200 Decoto - Newark Blvd. – Mowry - 0.2 mile

251 Paseo Padre - Thornton – Cherry - 0.3 mile



Rail lines:

GN-N Warm Springs/South Fremont - 0.3 mile

OR-N Richmond - 0.3 mile

OR-S Warm Springs/South Fremont - 0.3 mile

GN-S Daly City - 0.3 mile



(RLNE5835860)