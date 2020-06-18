180 Recino St

Amenities

Magnificent, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms single-family home property rental in the private Kimber-Gomes neighborhood in Fremont.



The airy and unfurnished interior features hardwood floors, fireplace, an office/study, walk-in closet, and storage space. A kitchen complete granite countertops, plenty of storage in the cabinets, and ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. Includes an in-unit washer and dryer. Centralized A/C and gas heating are installed for climate control. The exterior features a lovely garden, a balcony, and a sprinkler system.



Tenant is responsible for water, trash, gas, and electricity. Landlord will cover the landscaping.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=623ZM6upXSU



Additional Details:

There are 5 parking spots available among the attached garage, driveway, and on-street space.



Small dogs are welcome in this dog-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Buena Vista Park, Gomes Park, and Mission San Jose Park.



