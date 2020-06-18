180 Recino St

Amenities
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!
PLUS! Avail of the $500 move in discount if you can move in on or before April 30, 2020.
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)
Magnificent, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms single-family home property rental in the private Kimber-Gomes neighborhood in Fremont.
The airy and unfurnished interior features hardwood floors, fireplace, an office/study, walk-in closet, and storage space. A kitchen complete granite countertops, plenty of storage in the cabinets, and ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. Includes an in-unit washer and dryer. Centralized A/C and gas heating are installed for climate control. The exterior features a lovely garden, a balcony, and a sprinkler system.
Tenant is responsible for water, trash, gas, and electricity. Landlord will cover the landscaping.
Sounds great? Book a showing now. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours.
This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=623ZM6upXSU
Additional Details:
There are 5 parking spots available among the attached garage, driveway, and on-street space.
Small dogs are welcome in this dog-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.
Smoking on the property is prohibited.
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Nearby Parks: Buena Vista Park, Gomes Park, and Mission San Jose Park.
