Fremont, CA
180 Recino St
Last updated May 2 2020 at 9:52 AM

180 Recino St

180 Recino Street · (408) 917-0430
Location

180 Recino Street, Fremont, CA 94539
Kimber-Gomes

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$5,200

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2552 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

PLUS! Avail of the $500 move in discount if you can move in on or before April 30, 2020.

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Magnificent, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms single-family home property rental in the private Kimber-Gomes neighborhood in Fremont.

The airy and unfurnished interior features hardwood floors, fireplace, an office/study, walk-in closet, and storage space. A kitchen complete granite countertops, plenty of storage in the cabinets, and ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. Includes an in-unit washer and dryer. Centralized A/C and gas heating are installed for climate control. The exterior features a lovely garden, a balcony, and a sprinkler system.

Tenant is responsible for water, trash, gas, and electricity. Landlord will cover the landscaping.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=623ZM6upXSU

Additional Details:
There are 5 parking spots available among the attached garage, driveway, and on-street space.

Small dogs are welcome in this dog-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Buena Vista Park, Gomes Park, and Mission San Jose Park.

(RLNE5691915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 Recino St have any available units?
180 Recino St has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 180 Recino St have?
Some of 180 Recino St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180 Recino St currently offering any rent specials?
180 Recino St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 Recino St pet-friendly?
Yes, 180 Recino St is pet friendly.
Does 180 Recino St offer parking?
Yes, 180 Recino St does offer parking.
Does 180 Recino St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 180 Recino St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 Recino St have a pool?
No, 180 Recino St does not have a pool.
Does 180 Recino St have accessible units?
No, 180 Recino St does not have accessible units.
Does 180 Recino St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 180 Recino St has units with dishwashers.
