10425 Calle Madero, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Fountain Valley
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Very nice Single Family Home located in desirable neighborhood of Fountain Valley. This property features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with living square footage of approx. 1900 sqft. Walking distance to Holly Spirit Church. Must see to appreciate!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10425 Calle Madero have any available units?
10425 Calle Madero doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.