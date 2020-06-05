All apartments in Fountain Valley
10425 Calle Madero

10425 Calle Madero · No Longer Available
Location

10425 Calle Madero, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Very nice Single Family Home located in desirable neighborhood of Fountain Valley. This property features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with living square footage of approx. 1900 sqft. Walking distance to Holly Spirit Church. Must see to appreciate!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10425 Calle Madero have any available units?
10425 Calle Madero doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
Is 10425 Calle Madero currently offering any rent specials?
10425 Calle Madero is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10425 Calle Madero pet-friendly?
No, 10425 Calle Madero is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 10425 Calle Madero offer parking?
No, 10425 Calle Madero does not offer parking.
Does 10425 Calle Madero have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10425 Calle Madero does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10425 Calle Madero have a pool?
No, 10425 Calle Madero does not have a pool.
Does 10425 Calle Madero have accessible units?
No, 10425 Calle Madero does not have accessible units.
Does 10425 Calle Madero have units with dishwashers?
No, 10425 Calle Madero does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10425 Calle Madero have units with air conditioning?
No, 10425 Calle Madero does not have units with air conditioning.
