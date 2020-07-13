Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court cats allowed carport cc payments e-payments package receiving

A comfortable apartment home is waiting for you at El Norte Villas. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Escondido, CA offer the best of charming features and great amenities. Pair that with our amazing location and you have Escondido's most sought-after apartment homes. El Norte Villas is ready to welcome you home by offering washers and dryers and wood burning fireplaces in each apartment home, a fitness center, covered parking and a remote-controlled privacy entrance/exit gates. Enjoy an invigorating game of tennis on our championship tennis court, and then relax in our swimming pool or spa after a long day at the office. Visit us today! Our experienced Leasing Professional offers outstanding customer service and will be happy to find the perfect new apartment home for you!