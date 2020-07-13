All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like El Norte Villas.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
El Norte Villas
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:03 PM

El Norte Villas

1051 W El Norte Pkwy · (760) 254-0205
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

1051 W El Norte Pkwy, Escondido, CA 92026
Country Club

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 003 · Avail. now

$1,776

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 093 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,806

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 071 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,844

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from El Norte Villas.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
cats allowed
carport
cc payments
e-payments
package receiving
A comfortable apartment home is waiting for you at El Norte Villas. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Escondido, CA offer the best of charming features and great amenities. Pair that with our amazing location and you have Escondido's most sought-after apartment homes. El Norte Villas is ready to welcome you home by offering washers and dryers and wood burning fireplaces in each apartment home, a fitness center, covered parking and a remote-controlled privacy entrance/exit gates. Enjoy an invigorating game of tennis on our championship tennis court, and then relax in our swimming pool or spa after a long day at the office. Visit us today! Our experienced Leasing Professional offers outstanding customer service and will be happy to find the perfect new apartment home for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Other, assigned. 1 Free assigned carports- open parking is first come first serve - permit only. Please call us for complete Parking information. Surface lot. 1 Free assigned carports- open parking is first come first serve - permit only. Please call us for complete Parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does El Norte Villas have any available units?
El Norte Villas has 3 units available starting at $1,776 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does El Norte Villas have?
Some of El Norte Villas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is El Norte Villas currently offering any rent specials?
El Norte Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is El Norte Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, El Norte Villas is pet friendly.
Does El Norte Villas offer parking?
Yes, El Norte Villas offers parking.
Does El Norte Villas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, El Norte Villas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does El Norte Villas have a pool?
Yes, El Norte Villas has a pool.
Does El Norte Villas have accessible units?
No, El Norte Villas does not have accessible units.
Does El Norte Villas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, El Norte Villas has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for El Norte Villas?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Haven 76
2414 S Escondido Blvd
Escondido, CA 92025
Elan River Village
1845 N Broadway
Escondido, CA 92026
Latitude 33
515 Meander Glen
Escondido, CA 92025
Alcove
650 North Centre City Parkway
Escondido, CA 92025
Solana at Grand
1501 E Grand Ave
Escondido, CA 92027
The Willows
2460 Bear Valley Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92027
Hidden Cove Apartments
910 Del Dios Hwy
Escondido, CA 92029
Forest Glen
493 Beaumont Gln
Escondido, CA 92026

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 Bedrooms
Escondido Apartments with PoolEscondido Cheap Places
Escondido Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
North Broadway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity