Escondido, CA
664 Jacks Creek Road
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:20 AM

664 Jacks Creek Road

664 Jacks Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

664 Jacks Creek Road, Escondido, CA 92027
East Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Large 4 Bedroom Home with Mountain Views! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting
https://showmojo.com/l/6eec0c3021/664-jacks-creek-road-escondido-ca-92027-5247?iframe
or call 858-239-0600

Move in by 7/31/19 and receive $250 off of your first month's rent! This recently updated single-family home has mountain views and is on a large private lot, perfect for entertaining. This home boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and approximately 2420 sq. ft.; 1 bedroom and full bath are downstairs, and there is a large 3 car garage. This residence has many impressive features and amenities such as new interior paint, newer plush carpeting, decorator window treatments, built-in cabinetry in the living room and upstairs loft area, gas fire place in family room, large functional kitchen with a spacious center island with great room style living and an expansive back yard area which features a swimming pool and built-in BBQ, perfect for entertaining. Additional benefits include tons of storage and lots of windows making it light and bright, air conditioning, and washer and dryer (in separate laundry room) and refrigerator is included for use by the resident. Walk to nearby parks, paths, and close to Dixon Lake. Regular landscape maintenance and regular pool service is included in rental amount. Small pets considered with prior approval of the owner and sorry, no smoking please.

If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all our available properties, visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com

San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property. Call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-485-6565 to get additional information about this or other available properties.

Cal- DRE# 01859951

(RLNE4749907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 664 Jacks Creek Road have any available units?
664 Jacks Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 664 Jacks Creek Road have?
Some of 664 Jacks Creek Road's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 664 Jacks Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
664 Jacks Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 664 Jacks Creek Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 664 Jacks Creek Road is pet friendly.
Does 664 Jacks Creek Road offer parking?
Yes, 664 Jacks Creek Road offers parking.
Does 664 Jacks Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 664 Jacks Creek Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 664 Jacks Creek Road have a pool?
Yes, 664 Jacks Creek Road has a pool.
Does 664 Jacks Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 664 Jacks Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 664 Jacks Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 664 Jacks Creek Road does not have units with dishwashers.
