Gorgeous Large 4 Bedroom Home with Mountain Views!

https://showmojo.com/l/6eec0c3021/664-jacks-creek-road-escondido-ca-92027-5247?iframe

or call 858-239-0600



Move in by 7/31/19 and receive $250 off of your first month's rent! This recently updated single-family home has mountain views and is on a large private lot, perfect for entertaining. This home boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and approximately 2420 sq. ft.; 1 bedroom and full bath are downstairs, and there is a large 3 car garage. This residence has many impressive features and amenities such as new interior paint, newer plush carpeting, decorator window treatments, built-in cabinetry in the living room and upstairs loft area, gas fire place in family room, large functional kitchen with a spacious center island with great room style living and an expansive back yard area which features a swimming pool and built-in BBQ, perfect for entertaining. Additional benefits include tons of storage and lots of windows making it light and bright, air conditioning, and washer and dryer (in separate laundry room) and refrigerator is included for use by the resident. Walk to nearby parks, paths, and close to Dixon Lake. Regular landscape maintenance and regular pool service is included in rental amount. Small pets considered with prior approval of the owner and sorry, no smoking please.



If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all our available properties, visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com



San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property. Call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-485-6565 to get additional information about this or other available properties.



