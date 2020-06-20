514 W. 10th Ave

Amenities

recently renovated

Recently Renovated 3 Bed 2 bath home in Escondido - This home has been completely renovated and boasts a beautiful modern kitchen with eat-in area and an open living-dining room concept making it great for family dinners, lounging and entertainment.



The bright finishes are complimented by the natural light flowing throughout the upgraded windows.



Located within easy reach of freeways, shops, etc. Please contact 760 690 6707 (call or text) for more information.



DRE #01940903



(RLNE5811272)