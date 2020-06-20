All apartments in Escondido
514 W. 10th Ave
514 W. 10th Ave

514 West Tenth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

514 West Tenth Avenue, Escondido, CA 92025
Central Escondido

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently Renovated 3 Bed 2 bath home in Escondido - This home has been completely renovated and boasts a beautiful modern kitchen with eat-in area and an open living-dining room concept making it great for family dinners, lounging and entertainment.

The bright finishes are complimented by the natural light flowing throughout the upgraded windows.

Located within easy reach of freeways, shops, etc. Please contact 760 690 6707 (call or text) for more information.

DRE #01940903

(RLNE5811272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

