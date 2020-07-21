Amenities
Homes Management - 2 Bed, 2 Bath in Cape Concord - 436 Nantucket Glen
Escondido, CA 92027
Please drive by before making an appointment.
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse for rent in the Cape Concord community in East Escondido. New carpet and paint throughout. Livingroom with vaulted ceiling, fireplace, sliding glass door and natural light. 2-car garage with washer/dryer. Private back patio with gated access to community grounds & pool. Entrance through wooden gate to the right of garage.
No Subletting or Co-Signers.
NO PETS.
We require renters insurance.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2987843)