436 Nantucket Glen
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

436 Nantucket Glen

436 Nantucket Gln · No Longer Available
Location

436 Nantucket Gln, Escondido, CA 92027
East Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Homes Management - 2 Bed, 2 Bath in Cape Concord - 436 Nantucket Glen
Escondido, CA 92027

Please drive by before making an appointment.

Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse for rent in the Cape Concord community in East Escondido. New carpet and paint throughout. Livingroom with vaulted ceiling, fireplace, sliding glass door and natural light. 2-car garage with washer/dryer. Private back patio with gated access to community grounds & pool. Entrance through wooden gate to the right of garage.

No Subletting or Co-Signers.
NO PETS.
We require renters insurance.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2987843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 436 Nantucket Glen have any available units?
436 Nantucket Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 436 Nantucket Glen have?
Some of 436 Nantucket Glen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 436 Nantucket Glen currently offering any rent specials?
436 Nantucket Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 436 Nantucket Glen pet-friendly?
No, 436 Nantucket Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 436 Nantucket Glen offer parking?
Yes, 436 Nantucket Glen offers parking.
Does 436 Nantucket Glen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 436 Nantucket Glen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 436 Nantucket Glen have a pool?
Yes, 436 Nantucket Glen has a pool.
Does 436 Nantucket Glen have accessible units?
No, 436 Nantucket Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 436 Nantucket Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 436 Nantucket Glen has units with dishwashers.
