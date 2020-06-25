Rent Calculator
All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like 420 E. 6th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
420 E. 6th Ave
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
420 E. 6th Ave
420 East 6th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Central Escondido
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
420 East 6th Avenue, Escondido, CA 92025
Central Escondido
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
420 E. 6th Ave Available 05/04/19 Beautiful Three Bedroom with Large Backyard Available in Old Escondido! - This spacious three bedroom in the heart of Old Escondido has so much to offer!
*Laminate flooring
*Detached garage
*Large backyard
*Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances
*Canned lighting throughout
*Washer/dryer
Gardener included! Pets negotiable upon owner approval with additional deposit. Please contact 760 690 6707 (call or text) to schedule a showing!
(RLNE4810750)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 420 E. 6th Ave have any available units?
420 E. 6th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Escondido, CA
.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Escondido Rent Report
.
What amenities does 420 E. 6th Ave have?
Some of 420 E. 6th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 420 E. 6th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
420 E. 6th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 E. 6th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 E. 6th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 420 E. 6th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 420 E. 6th Ave offers parking.
Does 420 E. 6th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 420 E. 6th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 E. 6th Ave have a pool?
No, 420 E. 6th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 420 E. 6th Ave have accessible units?
No, 420 E. 6th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 420 E. 6th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 E. 6th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings
Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Oak Hill Apartments
1302 Oak Hill Dr
Escondido, CA 92027
Alcove
650 North Centre City Parkway
Escondido, CA 92025
El Norte Villas
1051 W El Norte Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92026
The Willows
2460 Bear Valley Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92027
Grand Regency
2050 E Grand Ave
Escondido, CA 92027
Hidden Cove Apartments
910 Del Dios Hwy
Escondido, CA 92029
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Drive
Escondido, CA 92026
