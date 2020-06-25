Amenities

420 E. 6th Ave Available 05/04/19 Beautiful Three Bedroom with Large Backyard Available in Old Escondido! - This spacious three bedroom in the heart of Old Escondido has so much to offer!



*Laminate flooring

*Detached garage

*Large backyard

*Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances

*Canned lighting throughout

*Washer/dryer



Gardener included! Pets negotiable upon owner approval with additional deposit. Please contact 760 690 6707 (call or text) to schedule a showing!



