405 West 2nd Avenue

CITY SQUARE TOWNHOMES OFFER YOU A TRENDY CONTEMPORARY URBAN LIFESTYLE IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN ESCONDIDO. THIS IS A MUST SEE TOWN HOME WITH LUXURY FEATURES INCLUDING 9 FOOT HIGH CEILINGS, LARGE ROOMS, AN OPEN-CONCEPT FLOOR PLAN WITH LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT AND A PRIVATE LOCATION THAT FACES MATURE TREES AND VIEWS. ENJOY YOUR GOURMET KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR, GAS STOVE, DISHWASHER AND MICROWAVE, DESIGNER LIGHTS AND FIXTURES AND UPGRADED FLOORING. THE KITCHEN ALSO HAS ITS OWN PANTRY FOR EXTRA STORAGE. VERY LARGE LAUNDRY CLOSET WITH WASHER DRYER HOOKUPS FOR A FULL SIZE UNIT. CEILING FANS IN THE LIVING ROOM AND BEDROOMS. AIR CONDITIONING. LARGE WALK IN CLOSET IN THE MASTER BEDROOM AND DUAL SINKS IN THE MASTER BATHROOM. ENJOY A SPACIOUS HOME THAT IS JUST STEPS FROM ALL THAT DOWNTOWN HAS TO OFFER!



TERRIFIC ACCESS TO BOTH THE 15 AND 78 FREEWAYS, SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS, THEATERS, CALIFORNIA CENTER OF THE ARTS AND A COUPLE OF BLOCKS FROM PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION



HOA FEE PAID BY OWNER



ONE YEAR LEASE. TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES. NO SMOKING. NO PETS.



PLEASE CALL US AT 619-550-7876 OR 619-229-2440 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT FOR A PRIVATE VIEWING.



LEASING@CSPMINC.NET



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.