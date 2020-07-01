All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like 367 Tesoro Glen Unit 118.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
367 Tesoro Glen Unit 118
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

367 Tesoro Glen Unit 118

367 Tesoro Glen · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Kit Carson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

367 Tesoro Glen, Escondido, CA 92025
Kit Carson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Contemporary Tri-level Townhome in Escondido - Contemporary tri-level rental townhome in the Urbana at Citracado Village community in Escondido. This lovely three bedroom, three and a half bath townhome features 1,302 SqFt with an upgraded kitchen and contemporary design finishes throughout the home. The townhome's first floor opens to the entryway with a hallway leading to a guest bedroom with an ensuite bathroom. The main living area is located on the second floor with a spacious living room and kitchen space. The kitchen features granite stone backsplash and countertops and stainless steel appliances. A new refrigerator will be installed prior to tenant(s) move-in. The eat-in dining space opens up to a balcony overlooking the community. A powder room is also located on the second floor.

One guest bedroom and the master bedroom suite are located on the third floor with hallway storage options. The guest bedroom features a spacious closet and an ensuite bathroom with a shower/tub combo. The master suite includes an ensuite bathroom with a glass enclosed walk-in shower. Other features of the townhome include air conditioning, luxury vinyl plank flooring, SMART home technology and a laundry closet equipped with a stacked washer and dryer. The townhome includes one covered carport parking space and one parking pass for designated resident parking. Community amenities include a pool and BBQ area. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

The home is located within the Escondido Unified School District: L.R. Green Elementary School, Bear Valley Middle School, San Pasqual High School. Commuting is convenient with easy access to Interstate-15, Hwy 78 and 76. Also close to Cal State San Marcos, Palomar College, shopping and restaurants. It is a simple and quick drive to area beaches and San Diego favorites such as San Diego Safari Park, Sea World, Old Towne San Diego, the San Diego Zoo, Petco Park and the Downtown Gaslamp District.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

(RLNE5694258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 367 Tesoro Glen Unit 118 have any available units?
367 Tesoro Glen Unit 118 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 367 Tesoro Glen Unit 118 have?
Some of 367 Tesoro Glen Unit 118's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 367 Tesoro Glen Unit 118 currently offering any rent specials?
367 Tesoro Glen Unit 118 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 367 Tesoro Glen Unit 118 pet-friendly?
Yes, 367 Tesoro Glen Unit 118 is pet friendly.
Does 367 Tesoro Glen Unit 118 offer parking?
Yes, 367 Tesoro Glen Unit 118 offers parking.
Does 367 Tesoro Glen Unit 118 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 367 Tesoro Glen Unit 118 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 367 Tesoro Glen Unit 118 have a pool?
Yes, 367 Tesoro Glen Unit 118 has a pool.
Does 367 Tesoro Glen Unit 118 have accessible units?
No, 367 Tesoro Glen Unit 118 does not have accessible units.
Does 367 Tesoro Glen Unit 118 have units with dishwashers?
No, 367 Tesoro Glen Unit 118 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Haven 76
2414 S Escondido Blvd
Escondido, CA 92025
Oak Hill Apartments
1302 Oak Hill Dr
Escondido, CA 92027
Alcove
650 North Centre City Parkway
Escondido, CA 92025
Rowan
700 West Grand Avenue
Escondido, CA 92025
Lincoln Heights
601 W Lincoln Ave
Escondido, CA 92026
Solana at Grand
1501 E Grand Ave
Escondido, CA 92027
Juniper Terrace
1580 S Juniper St S
Escondido, CA 92025

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 Bedrooms
Escondido Apartments with ParkingEscondido Apartments with Pool
Escondido Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
North Broadway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College