367 Tesoro Glen Unit 118

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool bbq/grill

Contemporary Tri-level Townhome in Escondido - Contemporary tri-level rental townhome in the Urbana at Citracado Village community in Escondido. This lovely three bedroom, three and a half bath townhome features 1,302 SqFt with an upgraded kitchen and contemporary design finishes throughout the home. The townhome's first floor opens to the entryway with a hallway leading to a guest bedroom with an ensuite bathroom. The main living area is located on the second floor with a spacious living room and kitchen space. The kitchen features granite stone backsplash and countertops and stainless steel appliances. A new refrigerator will be installed prior to tenant(s) move-in. The eat-in dining space opens up to a balcony overlooking the community. A powder room is also located on the second floor.



One guest bedroom and the master bedroom suite are located on the third floor with hallway storage options. The guest bedroom features a spacious closet and an ensuite bathroom with a shower/tub combo. The master suite includes an ensuite bathroom with a glass enclosed walk-in shower. Other features of the townhome include air conditioning, luxury vinyl plank flooring, SMART home technology and a laundry closet equipped with a stacked washer and dryer. The townhome includes one covered carport parking space and one parking pass for designated resident parking. Community amenities include a pool and BBQ area. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



The home is located within the Escondido Unified School District: L.R. Green Elementary School, Bear Valley Middle School, San Pasqual High School. Commuting is convenient with easy access to Interstate-15, Hwy 78 and 76. Also close to Cal State San Marcos, Palomar College, shopping and restaurants. It is a simple and quick drive to area beaches and San Diego favorites such as San Diego Safari Park, Sea World, Old Towne San Diego, the San Diego Zoo, Petco Park and the Downtown Gaslamp District.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.



Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.



FOR MORE INFORMATION:

North County Property Group

858-792-5797

leasing@ncpropertygroup.com

CA DRE #01922571

https://www.ncpropertygroup.com



(RLNE5694258)