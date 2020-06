Amenities

2758 Diaz Glen Available 06/08/20 East Escondido Single Family Home - This is a single family detached home in East Escondido. Two bedrooms, two baths, 2 car garage, large fenced yard with storage sheds. Home has all appliances refrigerator, washer/ dryer included very spacious open floor plan. All tile flooring for easy cleaning. Small pets considered, community pool and clubhouse great for entertaining. Contact us today to schedule a viewing.



(RLNE4618708)