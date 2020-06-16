2540 S Escondido Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Pristine Townhome in a Convenient Location! Cozy and refreshing townhome in Escondido! You have a convenient full bed/bath on the first floor and a spacious 2 car garage. Recessed lighting throughout. The tankless water heater provides energy efficiency! The paint inside is a neutral clean palette. Upstairs you have a spacious floor plan with an abundance of windows and high ceilings for an airy feel. Your kitchen is bright white with an open living area, complemented by a large balcony.