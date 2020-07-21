All apartments in Escondido
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

2202 Hilton Head Glen

2202 Hilton Head Glen · No Longer Available
Location

2202 Hilton Head Glen, Escondido, CA 92026
Country Club

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Homes Management - 3 Bed, 2 Bath House w/ 2-Car Garage in Woodridge Community - Beautiful home in the Country Club area, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage for parking. New carpet & blinds throughout, with a freshly painted interior, newly remodeled master shower, and a refinished guest bath and tub enclosure. The stove and dishwasher are included, with washer & dryer hookups located in the garage. Fireplace in the living room, vaulted ceiling, with central heat and air conditioning. Private fenced back patio area. Beautiful community pool for tenant use. Located north of Country Club Ln, and West of the I-15 in the Woodridge Escondido HOA.

If you would like to sign up for one of our upcoming tours, please visit our website and click the "Schedule Showing" button from the property page!

homesmanagement.net/vacancies/

2202 Hilton Head Glen
Escondido, CA 92026

-No pets
-No Subletting or Co-Signers
-Renter's insurance is required

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5140127)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2202 Hilton Head Glen have any available units?
2202 Hilton Head Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 2202 Hilton Head Glen have?
Some of 2202 Hilton Head Glen's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2202 Hilton Head Glen currently offering any rent specials?
2202 Hilton Head Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 Hilton Head Glen pet-friendly?
No, 2202 Hilton Head Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 2202 Hilton Head Glen offer parking?
Yes, 2202 Hilton Head Glen offers parking.
Does 2202 Hilton Head Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2202 Hilton Head Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 Hilton Head Glen have a pool?
Yes, 2202 Hilton Head Glen has a pool.
Does 2202 Hilton Head Glen have accessible units?
No, 2202 Hilton Head Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 Hilton Head Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2202 Hilton Head Glen has units with dishwashers.
