Homes Management - 3 Bed, 2 Bath House w/ 2-Car Garage in Woodridge Community - Beautiful home in the Country Club area, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage for parking. New carpet & blinds throughout, with a freshly painted interior, newly remodeled master shower, and a refinished guest bath and tub enclosure. The stove and dishwasher are included, with washer & dryer hookups located in the garage. Fireplace in the living room, vaulted ceiling, with central heat and air conditioning. Private fenced back patio area. Beautiful community pool for tenant use. Located north of Country Club Ln, and West of the I-15 in the Woodridge Escondido HOA.



2202 Hilton Head Glen

Escondido, CA 92026



-No pets

-No Subletting or Co-Signers

-Renter's insurance is required



No Pets Allowed



