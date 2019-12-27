All apartments in Escondido
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
2071 Sole Glen
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM

2071 Sole Glen

2071 Sole Glen · No Longer Available
Location

2071 Sole Glen, Escondido, CA 92029
Vineyard

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Magnificent, 2 story, 5 bed 3 bath home in Escondido. - Magnificent, 2 story, 5 bed 3 bath home in Escondido. The home features vaulted ceilings, large open kitchen, dining room with modern chandeliers, and spacious family room. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with gas stove, two ovens, granite counter tops and beautiful classic wood finished cabinets.

Throughout the entire home you have beautiful laminate and tile flooring, no carpet. As well as AC, Heat, Ceiling Fans and modern paint finished. Plus, large windows that bright up the entire home with natural sunlight.
Enjoy the stunning living-room fireplace during chilling winter nights, perfect for the holidays!
Two bathrooms include large his and hers vanity sinks with separate showers and bathtubs.

Find your entertainment oasis in your very own backyard with a pool, spa, and large enough space for all your gatherings. With its 3 car garages parking the home allows for up to 6 cars to park on the property.
Professionally managed by WeLease. Please call 619-866-3383 or visit www.weleaseusa.com to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5390131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2071 Sole Glen have any available units?
2071 Sole Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 2071 Sole Glen have?
Some of 2071 Sole Glen's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2071 Sole Glen currently offering any rent specials?
2071 Sole Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2071 Sole Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, 2071 Sole Glen is pet friendly.
Does 2071 Sole Glen offer parking?
Yes, 2071 Sole Glen offers parking.
Does 2071 Sole Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2071 Sole Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2071 Sole Glen have a pool?
Yes, 2071 Sole Glen has a pool.
Does 2071 Sole Glen have accessible units?
No, 2071 Sole Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 2071 Sole Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, 2071 Sole Glen does not have units with dishwashers.
