2071 Sole Glen

Magnificent, 2 story, 5 bed 3 bath home in Escondido. - Magnificent, 2 story, 5 bed 3 bath home in Escondido. The home features vaulted ceilings, large open kitchen, dining room with modern chandeliers, and spacious family room. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with gas stove, two ovens, granite counter tops and beautiful classic wood finished cabinets.



Throughout the entire home you have beautiful laminate and tile flooring, no carpet. As well as AC, Heat, Ceiling Fans and modern paint finished. Plus, large windows that bright up the entire home with natural sunlight.

Enjoy the stunning living-room fireplace during chilling winter nights, perfect for the holidays!

Two bathrooms include large his and hers vanity sinks with separate showers and bathtubs.



Find your entertainment oasis in your very own backyard with a pool, spa, and large enough space for all your gatherings. With its 3 car garages parking the home allows for up to 6 cars to park on the property.

Professionally managed by WeLease. Please call 619-866-3383 or visit www.weleaseusa.com to schedule a showing.



