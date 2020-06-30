All apartments in Escondido
Location

2055 Skyview Glen, Escondido, CA 92027
Midway

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Three Bedroom Home Available in Cimarron March 7th - Three bedroom, three bathroom home in the gated community of Cimarron available for move in March 7th

* Hardwood flooring with carpet in bedrooms
* New blinds
* Gas stove
* Fenced in Backyard
* Balcony off living room and master bedroom

First floor has bedroom with private bathroom. Main level upstairs has large master bedroom with bathroom, additional bedroom and hall bathroom.

Community features pool, fitness center, tennis courts, and clubhouse.

Pets negotiable with additional deposit and owner approval. Please contact 760 690 6707 (call or text) to schedule a showing.

DRE 01940903

(RLNE5606292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

