2055 Skyview Glen

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Three Bedroom Home Available in Cimarron March 7th - Three bedroom, three bathroom home in the gated community of Cimarron available for move in March 7th



* Hardwood flooring with carpet in bedrooms

* New blinds

* Gas stove

* Fenced in Backyard

* Balcony off living room and master bedroom



First floor has bedroom with private bathroom. Main level upstairs has large master bedroom with bathroom, additional bedroom and hall bathroom.



Community features pool, fitness center, tennis courts, and clubhouse.



Pets negotiable with additional deposit and owner approval. Please contact 760 690 6707 (call or text) to schedule a showing.



DRE 01940903



