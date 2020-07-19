All apartments in Escondido
2028 Billy Glen

2028 Billy Gln · No Longer Available
Location

2028 Billy Gln, Escondido, CA 92026
Country Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
2028 Billy Glen Available 04/02/19 **NEW LISTING: Cameowood 2bd/2ba in Escondido** - Vaulted ceilings, spacious living/dining room combo, fireplace and new wood-look flooring throughout. Large court yard entry and back patio that runs the length of the home. Conveniently located to Hwy 15 and 78. Community pool/spa and BBQ area is a short walk away. RV parking available. Schools: Richland Elementary, Woodland Park Middle, Mission Hills High. Small pets negotiable with additional deposit.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE4144293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2028 Billy Glen have any available units?
2028 Billy Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 2028 Billy Glen have?
Some of 2028 Billy Glen's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2028 Billy Glen currently offering any rent specials?
2028 Billy Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2028 Billy Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, 2028 Billy Glen is pet friendly.
Does 2028 Billy Glen offer parking?
Yes, 2028 Billy Glen offers parking.
Does 2028 Billy Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2028 Billy Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2028 Billy Glen have a pool?
Yes, 2028 Billy Glen has a pool.
Does 2028 Billy Glen have accessible units?
No, 2028 Billy Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 2028 Billy Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, 2028 Billy Glen does not have units with dishwashers.
