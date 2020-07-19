Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

2028 Billy Glen Available 04/02/19 **NEW LISTING: Cameowood 2bd/2ba in Escondido** - Vaulted ceilings, spacious living/dining room combo, fireplace and new wood-look flooring throughout. Large court yard entry and back patio that runs the length of the home. Conveniently located to Hwy 15 and 78. Community pool/spa and BBQ area is a short walk away. RV parking available. Schools: Richland Elementary, Woodland Park Middle, Mission Hills High. Small pets negotiable with additional deposit.



To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement



NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.



WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.

CA DRE#01255583



