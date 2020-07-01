Amenities
Homes Management - 2bd/2ba Duplex with SM School District - Duplex home with spacious square footage on the corner of Fairway Park and Golden Circle Dr with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a private fenced patio area, 1 covered parking spot with driveway and public street parking nearby. Includes stove top, oven, and dishwasher, with washer/dryer hookups in the laundry room. Tile flooring throughout the freshly painted unit, with new carpet in bedrooms, and tiled shower/bath enclosures. In the Escondido Country Club area West of the I-15, with San Marcos school districts.
1898 Fairway Park Unit A
Escondido, CA 92026
-No pets
-No Subletting or Co-Signers
-We require renters insurance
