Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Homes Management - 2bd/2ba Duplex with SM School District - Duplex home with spacious square footage on the corner of Fairway Park and Golden Circle Dr with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a private fenced patio area, 1 covered parking spot with driveway and public street parking nearby. Includes stove top, oven, and dishwasher, with washer/dryer hookups in the laundry room. Tile flooring throughout the freshly painted unit, with new carpet in bedrooms, and tiled shower/bath enclosures. In the Escondido Country Club area West of the I-15, with San Marcos school districts.



This property won't last long, so contact us to be added to a showing of the home!



1898 Fairway Park Unit A

Escondido, CA 92026



If you would like to sign up for one of our upcoming tours, please visit our website and click the "Schedule Showing" button from the property page!



homesmanagement.net/vacancies/



-No pets

-No Subletting or Co-Signers

-We require renters insurance



