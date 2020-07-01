All apartments in Escondido
1898 Fairway Park Unit A
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

1898 Fairway Park Unit A

1898 Fairway Park · No Longer Available
Location

1898 Fairway Park, Escondido, CA 92026
Country Club

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Homes Management - 2bd/2ba Duplex with SM School District - Duplex home with spacious square footage on the corner of Fairway Park and Golden Circle Dr with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a private fenced patio area, 1 covered parking spot with driveway and public street parking nearby. Includes stove top, oven, and dishwasher, with washer/dryer hookups in the laundry room. Tile flooring throughout the freshly painted unit, with new carpet in bedrooms, and tiled shower/bath enclosures. In the Escondido Country Club area West of the I-15, with San Marcos school districts.

This property won't last long, so contact us to be added to a showing of the home!

1898 Fairway Park Unit A
Escondido, CA 92026

If you would like to sign up for one of our upcoming tours, please visit our website and click the "Schedule Showing" button from the property page!

homesmanagement.net/vacancies/

-No pets
-No Subletting or Co-Signers
-We require renters insurance

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5618236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

