1651 S Juniper St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Avail NOW.GATED Lovely 3 Br end unit with two enclosed private patios.Updated kitchen with all appliances.Washer & Dryer included.Modern kitchen with lots of cabinets.Onebedroom and bath downstairs.Two bedrooms upstairs.Romantic shower.Fully renovated 2 story charmer end unit.One Pet may be OK.2 parking spots.Totallyupdated.New premium energy efficient doors/sliders/windows to save money.$2390 rent and $2390 deposit.Sec 8 welcome.See all the pictures and video first. Good common pool end unit.