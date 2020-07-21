All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like 1571 Tutela Heights.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
1571 Tutela Heights
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:23 AM

1571 Tutela Heights

1571 Tutela Heights · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1571 Tutela Heights, Escondido, CA 92026
North Broadway

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1571 Tutela Heights - Great single family, single story, home at the end of a cul-de-sac. This home features vaulted ceilings and a very open floor plan with large decks off the living room, guest bedroom, and master bedroom. Both bathrooms have dual sinks and master bathroom has a full size tub and separate shower. Plenty of closet/storage space throughout. Third bedroom opens up to family room and hallway which could serve as a home office. Large wrap around yard with fruit trees and more.

Available 8/1

(RLNE2596731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1571 Tutela Heights have any available units?
1571 Tutela Heights doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
Is 1571 Tutela Heights currently offering any rent specials?
1571 Tutela Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1571 Tutela Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, 1571 Tutela Heights is pet friendly.
Does 1571 Tutela Heights offer parking?
No, 1571 Tutela Heights does not offer parking.
Does 1571 Tutela Heights have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1571 Tutela Heights does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1571 Tutela Heights have a pool?
No, 1571 Tutela Heights does not have a pool.
Does 1571 Tutela Heights have accessible units?
No, 1571 Tutela Heights does not have accessible units.
Does 1571 Tutela Heights have units with dishwashers?
No, 1571 Tutela Heights does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1571 Tutela Heights have units with air conditioning?
No, 1571 Tutela Heights does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Glen
1361 W 9th Ave
Escondido, CA 92029
Haven 76
2414 S Escondido Blvd
Escondido, CA 92025
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Latitude 33
515 Meander Glen
Escondido, CA 92025
Solana at Grand
1501 E Grand Ave
Escondido, CA 92027
Grand Regency
2050 E Grand Ave
Escondido, CA 92027
Hidden Cove Apartments
910 Del Dios Hwy
Escondido, CA 92029
Forest Glen
493 Beaumont Gln
Escondido, CA 92026

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEscondido 2 Bedroom Apartments
Escondido Apartments with PoolsEscondido Cheap Apartments
Escondido Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College