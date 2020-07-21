Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1571 Tutela Heights - Great single family, single story, home at the end of a cul-de-sac. This home features vaulted ceilings and a very open floor plan with large decks off the living room, guest bedroom, and master bedroom. Both bathrooms have dual sinks and master bathroom has a full size tub and separate shower. Plenty of closet/storage space throughout. Third bedroom opens up to family room and hallway which could serve as a home office. Large wrap around yard with fruit trees and more.



Available 8/1



(RLNE2596731)