Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

1103 N. Ivy

1103 North Ivy Street · No Longer Available
Location

1103 North Ivy Street, Escondido, CA 92026
Central Escondido

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Nice 4 bedroom home in quiet neighborhood - Enjoy living in your own private home! This great 4 bedroom family home is located on a quiet street. Nice backyard and big patio area for BBQ or entertaining. Big mature orange tree to provide you with your daily dose of vitamin C. Big 2 car garage with washer & dryer hookups and brand new A/C to keep you comfortable. . Brand new range to be installed on 10/26. Gardener is provided and included in rent. Unit is available upon approval.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2670105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1103 N. Ivy have any available units?
1103 N. Ivy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 1103 N. Ivy have?
Some of 1103 N. Ivy's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1103 N. Ivy currently offering any rent specials?
1103 N. Ivy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1103 N. Ivy pet-friendly?
No, 1103 N. Ivy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 1103 N. Ivy offer parking?
Yes, 1103 N. Ivy offers parking.
Does 1103 N. Ivy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1103 N. Ivy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1103 N. Ivy have a pool?
No, 1103 N. Ivy does not have a pool.
Does 1103 N. Ivy have accessible units?
No, 1103 N. Ivy does not have accessible units.
Does 1103 N. Ivy have units with dishwashers?
No, 1103 N. Ivy does not have units with dishwashers.

