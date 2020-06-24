1103 N. Ivy

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Nice 4 bedroom home in quiet neighborhood - Enjoy living in your own private home! This great 4 bedroom family home is located on a quiet street. Nice backyard and big patio area for BBQ or entertaining. Big mature orange tree to provide you with your daily dose of vitamin C. Big 2 car garage with washer & dryer hookups and brand new A/C to keep you comfortable. . Brand new range to be installed on 10/26. Gardener is provided and included in rent. Unit is available upon approval.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2670105)