Encinitas, CA
Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes

924 Encinitas Blvd · (760) 561-3180
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

924 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, CA 92024

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 073 · Avail. now

$2,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 052 · Avail. now

$2,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Elan Quail Pointe Apartment Homes for rent in Encinitas, CA is a spectacular beach style community. While residing with us, you will enjoy panoramic views of breathtaking coastal lines, cool ocean breezes, and world class beaches like the Moonlight State Beach.The community has newly remodeled units with distinguished crown molding, spacious walk-in closets, breakfast bar, fully equipped kitchens with upgraded appliances, and extensive private balconies and patios. The community also boasts a sparkling swimming pool and relaxing spa, on-site laundry facility, hi-tech fitness center, and friendly on-site Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Elan Quail Pointe Encinitas welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply.Come home to Elan Quail Pointe and enjoy coastal living at its best. Whether you what to go on a shopping spree at The Forum, which has an array of incredible shopping, or dine in a sophisticated yet quaint coastal village restaurant located in the heart of Downtown Encinitas, your possibilities are endless. Golf enthusiasts will love Encinitas Ranch Golf Course, a championship 18 hole course with panoramic ocean views. In addition, Encinitas is home to the San Diego Botanic Gardens, a botanical facility with over 30 acres of native and exotic plants, garden trails, flowering trees, majestic palms, and restful vistas. For your convenience, the Interstate 5 is accessible effortlessly and we are adjacent to distinguished National Blue Ribbon Schools. Come home to Elan Quail Pointe and experience where excellence is not the exception but the standard!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom), $800 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 50 lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Carports: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes have any available units?
Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes has 3 units available starting at $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes have?
Some of Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
No, Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes does not have units with air conditioning.
