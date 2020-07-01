Amenities
937 Woodgrove Drive, Cardiff, CA 92024 - 3 Bed / 2 Bath 1,176 sq.ft. two story attached home located in the Park Place Community. Spacious living room with fireplace, New paint & carpet throughout. Small bonus room upstairs, perfect for office or playroom. Back yard has covered patio area off master bedroom. Community pool & common areas. Close to Schools, Shopping, Freeway & More!
No smoking
Renters Insurance required
Pets on Approval
Tenant Pays all Utilities
Must bring washer/dryer
Rent: $3,450
Deposit: $3,750
Processing Fee: $50.00
To schedule an appointment Call 760-585-1755
Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Application Fee: $35.00 ea. adult
(RLNE5326346)