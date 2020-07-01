Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

937 Woodgrove Drive, Cardiff, CA 92024 - 3 Bed / 2 Bath 1,176 sq.ft. two story attached home located in the Park Place Community. Spacious living room with fireplace, New paint & carpet throughout. Small bonus room upstairs, perfect for office or playroom. Back yard has covered patio area off master bedroom. Community pool & common areas. Close to Schools, Shopping, Freeway & More!



No smoking

Renters Insurance required

Pets on Approval

Tenant Pays all Utilities

Must bring washer/dryer



Rent: $3,450

Deposit: $3,750

Processing Fee: $50.00



To schedule an appointment Call 760-585-1755

Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com

Application Fee: $35.00 ea. adult



