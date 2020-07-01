All apartments in Encinitas
Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
937 Woodgrove Drive
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

937 Woodgrove Drive

937 Woodgrove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

937 Woodgrove Drive, Encinitas, CA 92007
Cardiff

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
937 Woodgrove Drive, Cardiff, CA 92024 - 3 Bed / 2 Bath 1,176 sq.ft. two story attached home located in the Park Place Community. Spacious living room with fireplace, New paint & carpet throughout. Small bonus room upstairs, perfect for office or playroom. Back yard has covered patio area off master bedroom. Community pool & common areas. Close to Schools, Shopping, Freeway & More!

No smoking
Renters Insurance required
Pets on Approval
Tenant Pays all Utilities
Must bring washer/dryer

Rent: $3,450
Deposit: $3,750
Processing Fee: $50.00

To schedule an appointment Call 760-585-1755
Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Application Fee: $35.00 ea. adult

(RLNE5326346)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 937 Woodgrove Drive have any available units?
937 Woodgrove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 937 Woodgrove Drive have?
Some of 937 Woodgrove Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 937 Woodgrove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
937 Woodgrove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 937 Woodgrove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 937 Woodgrove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 937 Woodgrove Drive offer parking?
No, 937 Woodgrove Drive does not offer parking.
Does 937 Woodgrove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 937 Woodgrove Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 937 Woodgrove Drive have a pool?
Yes, 937 Woodgrove Drive has a pool.
Does 937 Woodgrove Drive have accessible units?
No, 937 Woodgrove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 937 Woodgrove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 937 Woodgrove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 937 Woodgrove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 937 Woodgrove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

