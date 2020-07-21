910 Normandy Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool

***STAND ALONE studio in ENCINITAS*** - Available: 8/1



This stand-alone studio unit is located in Encinitas, just a quick drive to the Beach and all surrounding restaurants/shopping! The unit is on the property of 910 Normandy and is privatized from the rest of the lot. It has its own entry, walkway, yard area and also has access to a Pool! Spacious for a studio, it has a full kitchen complete with all appliances (including a dishwasher). The unit comes furnished with a kitchen table, chairs, and a bookshelf. Plenty of room for a large bed if desired. This is a must-see!



Lease Term: 1 year

Utilities: ALL Included

Parking: 1 Spot reserved

Pets: Small Allowed (Less than 25lbs)



(RLNE2414024)