Encinitas, CA
910 Normandy Road
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:40 AM

910 Normandy Road

910 Normandy Road · No Longer Available
Location

910 Normandy Road, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
***STAND ALONE studio in ENCINITAS*** - Available: 8/1

This stand-alone studio unit is located in Encinitas, just a quick drive to the Beach and all surrounding restaurants/shopping! The unit is on the property of 910 Normandy and is privatized from the rest of the lot. It has its own entry, walkway, yard area and also has access to a Pool! Spacious for a studio, it has a full kitchen complete with all appliances (including a dishwasher). The unit comes furnished with a kitchen table, chairs, and a bookshelf. Plenty of room for a large bed if desired. This is a must-see!

Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities: ALL Included
Parking: 1 Spot reserved
Pets: Small Allowed (Less than 25lbs)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2414024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 Normandy Road have any available units?
910 Normandy Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 910 Normandy Road have?
Some of 910 Normandy Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 Normandy Road currently offering any rent specials?
910 Normandy Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 Normandy Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 910 Normandy Road is pet friendly.
Does 910 Normandy Road offer parking?
Yes, 910 Normandy Road offers parking.
Does 910 Normandy Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 910 Normandy Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 Normandy Road have a pool?
Yes, 910 Normandy Road has a pool.
Does 910 Normandy Road have accessible units?
No, 910 Normandy Road does not have accessible units.
Does 910 Normandy Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 910 Normandy Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 910 Normandy Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 910 Normandy Road does not have units with air conditioning.
