Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

835 Cathy Lane

835 Cathy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

835 Cathy Lane, Encinitas, CA 92007

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Close to All, Utilities Included, Laundry Access - Available NOW!!! - $1,595 a month Rent, $1,595 Deposit
Lease preferred on approved credit

This is a separate 1 Bedroom unit attached to a single family home off Sante Fe Dr in Cardiff.

Features Include;
- Full Bath
- Separate Bedroom
- Kitchen
- Small Yard/Deck
- Washer/Dryer Access
- Some Storage Available
- Utilities Paid

Location;
- Blocks to shops, restaurants and more
- Close to I-5 and El Camino Real
- Bike to Beach, Downtown Encinitas, Coaster, Breeze

Write RentOceanside@gmail.com with basic information and questions for fastest response/appointment;

- Confirm you will be the only occupant.
- Confirm you do not have any pets.
- When would you like to move in (date)?
- Do you have any special circumstances/requirements to qualify or move in?

Showings to pre-qualified (answered questions above) applicants only.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3538350)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

