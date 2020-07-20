835 Cathy Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

Close to All, Utilities Included, Laundry Access - Available NOW!!! - $1,595 a month Rent, $1,595 Deposit

Lease preferred on approved credit



This is a separate 1 Bedroom unit attached to a single family home off Sante Fe Dr in Cardiff.



Features Include;

- Full Bath

- Separate Bedroom

- Kitchen

- Small Yard/Deck

- Washer/Dryer Access

- Some Storage Available

- Utilities Paid



Location;

- Blocks to shops, restaurants and more

- Close to I-5 and El Camino Real

- Bike to Beach, Downtown Encinitas, Coaster, Breeze



Write RentOceanside@gmail.com with basic information and questions for fastest response/appointment;



- Confirm you will be the only occupant.

- Confirm you do not have any pets.

- When would you like to move in (date)?

- Do you have any special circumstances/requirements to qualify or move in?



Showings to pre-qualified (answered questions above) applicants only.



No Pets Allowed



