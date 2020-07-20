835 Cathy Lane

Amenities
Close to All, Utilities Included, Laundry Access - Available NOW!!! - $1,595 a month Rent, $1,595 Deposit
Lease preferred on approved credit
This is a separate 1 Bedroom unit attached to a single family home off Sante Fe Dr in Cardiff.
Features Include;
- Full Bath
- Separate Bedroom
- Kitchen
- Small Yard/Deck
- Washer/Dryer Access
- Some Storage Available
- Utilities Paid
Location;
- Blocks to shops, restaurants and more
- Close to I-5 and El Camino Real
- Bike to Beach, Downtown Encinitas, Coaster, Breeze
Write RentOceanside@gmail.com with basic information and questions for fastest response/appointment;
- Confirm you will be the only occupant.
- Confirm you do not have any pets.
- When would you like to move in (date)?
- Do you have any special circumstances/requirements to qualify or move in?
Showings to pre-qualified (answered questions above) applicants only.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3538350)