655 Manzanita Street

Amenities
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION - Spacious home now available FOR RENT in Encinitas, just minutes from Moonlight Beach! Stunning home offers rare rental opportunity - enjoy brand new everything & all the area's best from its unbeatable location at Manzanita Cove! Close to downtown, Moonlight, Swami's, local shops, restaurants, theater & more! Top-rated school districts. Features 2-car garage, fenced back patio, Laundry rm, XL MSTR w/lavish bath, walk-in & his/her granite vanity. Pets allowed w/restrictions.
Now Available - 12-month lease; Tenant pays utilities. Pets Allowed w/ Restrictions + Pet deposit (1-2 dogs ok, no cats) . Move-in Ready!
Call today to request a showing!