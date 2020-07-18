All apartments in Encinitas
655 Manzanita Street

655 Manzanita Ln · No Longer Available
Location

655 Manzanita Ln, Encinitas, CA 92024
Cardiff

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
media room
new construction
pet friendly
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION - Spacious home now available FOR RENT in Encinitas, just minutes from Moonlight Beach! Stunning home offers rare rental opportunity - enjoy brand new everything & all the area's best from its unbeatable location at Manzanita Cove! Close to downtown, Moonlight, Swami's, local shops, restaurants, theater & more! Top-rated school districts. Features 2-car garage, fenced back patio, Laundry rm, XL MSTR w/lavish bath, walk-in & his/her granite vanity. Pets allowed w/restrictions.
Now Available - 12-month lease; Tenant pays utilities. Pets Allowed w/ Restrictions + Pet deposit (1-2 dogs ok, no cats) . Move-in Ready!
Call today to request a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 655 Manzanita Street have any available units?
655 Manzanita Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 655 Manzanita Street have?
Some of 655 Manzanita Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 655 Manzanita Street currently offering any rent specials?
655 Manzanita Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 655 Manzanita Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 655 Manzanita Street is pet friendly.
Does 655 Manzanita Street offer parking?
Yes, 655 Manzanita Street offers parking.
Does 655 Manzanita Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 655 Manzanita Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 655 Manzanita Street have a pool?
No, 655 Manzanita Street does not have a pool.
Does 655 Manzanita Street have accessible units?
No, 655 Manzanita Street does not have accessible units.
Does 655 Manzanita Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 655 Manzanita Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 655 Manzanita Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 655 Manzanita Street has units with air conditioning.
