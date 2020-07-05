645 Ocean View Avenue Unit A

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

645 Ocean View Ave ~ GATED 1 Bedroom Guest Home in Encinitas - This 600 square foot detached guest home features 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, a private and gated driveway entrance, a full kitchen, a large yard fenced off from main house yard, a green house and planter boxes ready for a vegetable garden.



Tenant pays all utilities (water meter shared between Main House; Guest House occupant will pay 1/3 of the water bill directly to occupant in Main House). Landscaping is included. Pets upon approval. Appliances include a fridge, gas range, dishwasher, washer and dryer and a microwave.



Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com



Ambassador Property Management

BRE# 02006674



(RLNE3666448)