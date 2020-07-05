645 Ocean View Avenue Unit A

Amenities
645 Ocean View Ave ~ GATED 1 Bedroom Guest Home in Encinitas - This 600 square foot detached guest home features 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, a private and gated driveway entrance, a full kitchen, a large yard fenced off from main house yard, a green house and planter boxes ready for a vegetable garden.
Tenant pays all utilities (water meter shared between Main House; Guest House occupant will pay 1/3 of the water bill directly to occupant in Main House). Landscaping is included. Pets upon approval. Appliances include a fridge, gas range, dishwasher, washer and dryer and a microwave.
Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com
Ambassador Property Management
BRE# 02006674
