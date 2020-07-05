All apartments in Encinitas
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

645 Ocean View Avenue Unit A

645 Ocean View Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

645 Ocean View Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
645 Ocean View Ave ~ GATED 1 Bedroom Guest Home in Encinitas - This 600 square foot detached guest home features 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, a private and gated driveway entrance, a full kitchen, a large yard fenced off from main house yard, a green house and planter boxes ready for a vegetable garden.

Tenant pays all utilities (water meter shared between Main House; Guest House occupant will pay 1/3 of the water bill directly to occupant in Main House). Landscaping is included. Pets upon approval. Appliances include a fridge, gas range, dishwasher, washer and dryer and a microwave.

Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com

Ambassador Property Management
BRE# 02006674

(RLNE3666448)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 645 Ocean View Avenue Unit A have any available units?
645 Ocean View Avenue Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 645 Ocean View Avenue Unit A have?
Some of 645 Ocean View Avenue Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 645 Ocean View Avenue Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
645 Ocean View Avenue Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 645 Ocean View Avenue Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 645 Ocean View Avenue Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 645 Ocean View Avenue Unit A offer parking?
No, 645 Ocean View Avenue Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 645 Ocean View Avenue Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 645 Ocean View Avenue Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 645 Ocean View Avenue Unit A have a pool?
No, 645 Ocean View Avenue Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 645 Ocean View Avenue Unit A have accessible units?
No, 645 Ocean View Avenue Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 645 Ocean View Avenue Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 645 Ocean View Avenue Unit A has units with dishwashers.
Does 645 Ocean View Avenue Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 645 Ocean View Avenue Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.

