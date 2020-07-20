All apartments in Encinitas
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

465 E. Glaucus

465 East Glaucus Street · No Longer Available
Location

465 East Glaucus Street, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
465 E. Glaucus Available 07/01/19 Entertainerss Dream House in the Heart Leucadia! - Entertainerss Dream House in the Leucadia! This recently updated 4 bedroom 3 bath home is on a lush 1/2 acre lot in beautiful Encinitas. Perfect coastal location, and only a 20 minute walk to Beacons Beach. The parklike backyard boasts mature trees, green grass, built in BBQ, pergola, patio areas, built in gas fireplace, wet bar and custom spa. The interior of the home features beautiful Travertine tile throughout, and carpet in the bedrooms. Amazing remodeled master suite and bath with marble flooring, 3 vanities, toto toilet, and full slab granite steam shower. There are also 2 additional remodeled bathrooms. Open floor plan from the kitchen, dining area, and family room. Dual see-through gas fireplaces seperate the living areas. The kitchen has a large amount of storage space with custom solid oak cabinets, and granite counter tops. The 2 car garage has ample storage, with additional driveway parking for 9 cars.

(RLNE3935121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 465 E. Glaucus have any available units?
465 E. Glaucus doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 465 E. Glaucus have?
Some of 465 E. Glaucus's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 465 E. Glaucus currently offering any rent specials?
465 E. Glaucus is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 465 E. Glaucus pet-friendly?
Yes, 465 E. Glaucus is pet friendly.
Does 465 E. Glaucus offer parking?
Yes, 465 E. Glaucus offers parking.
Does 465 E. Glaucus have units with washers and dryers?
No, 465 E. Glaucus does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 465 E. Glaucus have a pool?
No, 465 E. Glaucus does not have a pool.
Does 465 E. Glaucus have accessible units?
No, 465 E. Glaucus does not have accessible units.
Does 465 E. Glaucus have units with dishwashers?
No, 465 E. Glaucus does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 465 E. Glaucus have units with air conditioning?
No, 465 E. Glaucus does not have units with air conditioning.
