Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

465 E. Glaucus Available 07/01/19 Entertainerss Dream House in the Heart Leucadia! - Entertainerss Dream House in the Leucadia! This recently updated 4 bedroom 3 bath home is on a lush 1/2 acre lot in beautiful Encinitas. Perfect coastal location, and only a 20 minute walk to Beacons Beach. The parklike backyard boasts mature trees, green grass, built in BBQ, pergola, patio areas, built in gas fireplace, wet bar and custom spa. The interior of the home features beautiful Travertine tile throughout, and carpet in the bedrooms. Amazing remodeled master suite and bath with marble flooring, 3 vanities, toto toilet, and full slab granite steam shower. There are also 2 additional remodeled bathrooms. Open floor plan from the kitchen, dining area, and family room. Dual see-through gas fireplaces seperate the living areas. The kitchen has a large amount of storage space with custom solid oak cabinets, and granite counter tops. The 2 car garage has ample storage, with additional driveway parking for 9 cars.



(RLNE3935121)