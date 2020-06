430 Neptune Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill hot tub

THIS LUXURY SEASIDE BEACH HOUZ, PERCHED ABOVE THE PACIFIC OCEAN IS QUITE AN EXPERIENCE!* THE OCEAN WILL LULL YOU TO SLEEP, BEACHWALKS WILL SOOTHE YOUR MIND, STROLLS THROUGH SHOPS WILL RELAX YOU, AS RESTAURANTS & BREWERIES NOURISH YOUR BODY & SOUL!* JACUZZI* BBQ*STEAM SHOWER W/RAIN HEAD*SOFT FILTERED WATER THROUGKOUT* KOHLER FIXTURES* RESTORATION HARDWARE FURNITURE*LUXURIOUS MASTER MATTRESS* SKYLIGHTS* 2 BALCONIES & 2COVERED DECKS* KEURIG COFFEE*ASSORTED WETSUITS*BOOGIE BOARDS*BEACH CHAIRS & UMBRELLAS*