407 Requeza St. Apt E11

Charming Encinitas Condo in Gated Community - Bright and charming condo close to downtown Encinitas and local beaches. This one bedroom + optional bedroom, 1 bath second-floor condo is located in the Regal View gated community. The condo opens up to a spacious living room area with great natural light with a sliding glass door that opens up to a private balcony overlooking the community. The kitchen includes ample storage space and modern appliances. The bedroom includes a walk-in closet and a sliding glass door that opens up to the balcony. The optional bedroom is the perfect space for a nursery, children's room or office. The room includes a closet and a skylight providing natural light to the room. The bathroom features a shower/tub combo and tile flooring. Other features of the condo include brand new laminate plank flooring, two assigned parking spots and communal laundry. Community amenities include a pool and large grass areas throughout the complex. Water and trash included in the rental rate. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.



The condo is located within the highly acclaimed Encinitas and San Dieguito School District: Ocean Knoll Elementary School, Oak Crest Middle School, La Costa Canyon High School. The property is in close proximity to Moonlight Beach, dining, shopping and community parks. It is also just minutes from North County San Diego coastal communities like Solana Beach, the Del Mar race track and fairgrounds, La Costa Resort and a quick drive to San Diego favorites such as Sea World, Legoland, historic Old Towne, the San Diego Zoo, Petco Park and the Downtown Gaslamp District. Commuting is easy with nearby access Interstate 5.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.



Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.



