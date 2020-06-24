All apartments in Encinitas
Find more places like 407 Requeza St. Apt E11.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
407 Requeza St. Apt E11
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

407 Requeza St. Apt E11

407 Requeza Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Encinitas
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

407 Requeza Street, Encinitas, CA 92024
Cardiff

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Encinitas Condo in Gated Community - Bright and charming condo close to downtown Encinitas and local beaches. This one bedroom + optional bedroom, 1 bath second-floor condo is located in the Regal View gated community. The condo opens up to a spacious living room area with great natural light with a sliding glass door that opens up to a private balcony overlooking the community. The kitchen includes ample storage space and modern appliances. The bedroom includes a walk-in closet and a sliding glass door that opens up to the balcony. The optional bedroom is the perfect space for a nursery, children's room or office. The room includes a closet and a skylight providing natural light to the room. The bathroom features a shower/tub combo and tile flooring. Other features of the condo include brand new laminate plank flooring, two assigned parking spots and communal laundry. Community amenities include a pool and large grass areas throughout the complex. Water and trash included in the rental rate. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.

The condo is located within the highly acclaimed Encinitas and San Dieguito School District: Ocean Knoll Elementary School, Oak Crest Middle School, La Costa Canyon High School. The property is in close proximity to Moonlight Beach, dining, shopping and community parks. It is also just minutes from North County San Diego coastal communities like Solana Beach, the Del Mar race track and fairgrounds, La Costa Resort and a quick drive to San Diego favorites such as Sea World, Legoland, historic Old Towne, the San Diego Zoo, Petco Park and the Downtown Gaslamp District. Commuting is easy with nearby access Interstate 5.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

(RLNE4780089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 Requeza St. Apt E11 have any available units?
407 Requeza St. Apt E11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 407 Requeza St. Apt E11 have?
Some of 407 Requeza St. Apt E11's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 Requeza St. Apt E11 currently offering any rent specials?
407 Requeza St. Apt E11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 Requeza St. Apt E11 pet-friendly?
Yes, 407 Requeza St. Apt E11 is pet friendly.
Does 407 Requeza St. Apt E11 offer parking?
Yes, 407 Requeza St. Apt E11 offers parking.
Does 407 Requeza St. Apt E11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 Requeza St. Apt E11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 Requeza St. Apt E11 have a pool?
Yes, 407 Requeza St. Apt E11 has a pool.
Does 407 Requeza St. Apt E11 have accessible units?
No, 407 Requeza St. Apt E11 does not have accessible units.
Does 407 Requeza St. Apt E11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 Requeza St. Apt E11 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 407 Requeza St. Apt E11 have units with air conditioning?
No, 407 Requeza St. Apt E11 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa
Encinitas, CA 92024

Similar Pages

Encinitas 1 BedroomsEncinitas 2 Bedrooms
Encinitas Apartments with BalconyEncinitas Pet Friendly Places
Encinitas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA
Aliso Viejo, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CAWildomar, CALaguna Hills, CAMenifee, CALaguna Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cardiff

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineIrvine Valley College
Saddleback College