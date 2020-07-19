All apartments in Encinitas
Find more places like 3485 Lone Jack Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
3485 Lone Jack Rd.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3485 Lone Jack Rd.

3485 Lone Jack Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Encinitas
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3485 Lone Jack Road, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to Lone Jack Ranch! Located in one of the most desired communities in North County, San Diego this 15.39 acre paradise just off Lone Jack Road in the exclusive North County Coastal community of Olivenhain! Accessed through a private gated entry, lies this scenic landscape with gentle rolling hills, private lake and an artesian well. The property provides a 5000 gallon water tank to collect water overflow from well. The landscape is like nothing else in Coastal San Diego. Call Mark at 858.215.4001

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 10 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3485 Lone Jack Rd. have any available units?
3485 Lone Jack Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 3485 Lone Jack Rd. have?
Some of 3485 Lone Jack Rd.'s amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3485 Lone Jack Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
3485 Lone Jack Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3485 Lone Jack Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 3485 Lone Jack Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 3485 Lone Jack Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 3485 Lone Jack Rd. offers parking.
Does 3485 Lone Jack Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3485 Lone Jack Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3485 Lone Jack Rd. have a pool?
No, 3485 Lone Jack Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 3485 Lone Jack Rd. have accessible units?
No, 3485 Lone Jack Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3485 Lone Jack Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3485 Lone Jack Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 3485 Lone Jack Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3485 Lone Jack Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes
2170 Carol View Dr
Encinitas, CA 92007
Elan Seacrest Encinitas
117 Rosebay Drive
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes
924 Encinitas Blvd
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elán Pacifico Encinitas
1100 Garden View Rd
Encinitas, CA 92024
Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa
Encinitas, CA 92024

Similar Pages

Encinitas 1 BedroomsEncinitas 2 Bedrooms
Encinitas 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEncinitas Luxury Places
Encinitas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASan Juan Capistrano, CALadera Ranch, CARancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CATemescal Valley, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CAFallbrook, CAHemet, CAFairbanks Ranch, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineCuyamaca College
Irvine Valley College