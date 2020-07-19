3485 Lone Jack Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Welcome to Lone Jack Ranch! Located in one of the most desired communities in North County, San Diego this 15.39 acre paradise just off Lone Jack Road in the exclusive North County Coastal community of Olivenhain! Accessed through a private gated entry, lies this scenic landscape with gentle rolling hills, private lake and an artesian well. The property provides a 5000 gallon water tank to collect water overflow from well. The landscape is like nothing else in Coastal San Diego. Call Mark at 858.215.4001