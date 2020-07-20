All apartments in Encinitas
338 Vista Del Rey Dr
338 Vista Del Rey Dr

338 Vista Del Rey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

338 Vista Del Rey Drive, Encinitas, CA 92024
Cardiff

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Designer Hill Top Condo with Panoramic Views of the Ocean!! - Property Information:
Designer hill top condo with panoramic views of the ocean. Contemporary remodel with hard wood floors and stone tiles. Each room has views with French doors leading out to the balcony or patio. Living space offers a gas fireplace with glass rock, flat screen TV, wet bar and office nook. Some of the upgrades include designer light fixtures and recessed lighint with dimmers, ceiling fans throughout, epoxy garage floor, built in cabinets that offer a wonderful amount of storage, and equipped with an alarm system. Spectacular kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, Subzero Refrigerator, steel backsplash, and custom oak cabinetry. Master retreat has built in speakers and overhead reading lights plus an amazing attached master bathroom. Spa like attached bath with custom stone, copper fixtures, soak-in Jacuzzi tub, and a walk-in rain shower! Guest bath is just as nice with spa like features. Garage Laundry with front loading machines included. WATER INCLUDED!! A must see!

Required Income
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $13,750.

Pets
Features
Easy Freeway Access, Non-Smoking Property, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove, Gas Fireplace, Fire Place, Family Room, Balcony, Storage space, Formal dining room, Eat in kitchen, 2 Story, Patio, Tile Flooring, Hardwood floors, Washer/ Dryer, Garage Laundry, 2 Car Garage, Community Spa, Community Pool, Home Owners Assoc., Ocean View, Mini Blinds

Schools
Elementary School: Paul Ecke Central Elementary
Middle School: Oak Crest Middle School
High School: La Costa Canyon High School
here may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

Link
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/338-Vista-Del-Rey-Encinitas-CA-92024-1066/

Contact Information
Chamberlain Property Management
2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D
Carlsbad, CA 92008
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
www.cpmteam.com

Hours
Monday-Friday 9am-5pm
Saturday 9am-4pm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

