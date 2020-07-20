338 Vista Del Rey Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system pool garage hot tub pet friendly

Designer Hill Top Condo with Panoramic Views of the Ocean!! - Property Information:

Designer hill top condo with panoramic views of the ocean. Contemporary remodel with hard wood floors and stone tiles. Each room has views with French doors leading out to the balcony or patio. Living space offers a gas fireplace with glass rock, flat screen TV, wet bar and office nook. Some of the upgrades include designer light fixtures and recessed lighint with dimmers, ceiling fans throughout, epoxy garage floor, built in cabinets that offer a wonderful amount of storage, and equipped with an alarm system. Spectacular kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, Subzero Refrigerator, steel backsplash, and custom oak cabinetry. Master retreat has built in speakers and overhead reading lights plus an amazing attached master bathroom. Spa like attached bath with custom stone, copper fixtures, soak-in Jacuzzi tub, and a walk-in rain shower! Guest bath is just as nice with spa like features. Garage Laundry with front loading machines included. WATER INCLUDED!! A must see!



Required Income

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $13,750.



Pets

No Pets



Features

Easy Freeway Access, Non-Smoking Property, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove, Gas Fireplace, Fire Place, Family Room, Balcony, Storage space, Formal dining room, Eat in kitchen, 2 Story, Patio, Tile Flooring, Hardwood floors, Washer/ Dryer, Garage Laundry, 2 Car Garage, Community Spa, Community Pool, Home Owners Assoc., Ocean View, Mini Blinds



Schools

Elementary School: Paul Ecke Central Elementary

Middle School: Oak Crest Middle School

High School: La Costa Canyon High School

here may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



Link

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/338-Vista-Del-Rey-Encinitas-CA-92024-1066/



Contact Information

Chamberlain Property Management

2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D

Carlsbad, CA 92008

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

www.cpmteam.com



Hours

Monday-Friday 9am-5pm

Saturday 9am-4pm



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2526966)