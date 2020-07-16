3191 Via De Caballo

Amenities

Call Linda 760-445-8685 Enjoy private country living in sought after area, Olivenhain, bordering Rancho Santa Fe, in Encinitas. This rare, peaceful, and private detached home sits on a cul-de-sac at the top of a hill. Dramatic forest/mountain views from most rooms. A nature preserve with trails for hiking and more. Upgrades and features include; Newer oak and tile flooring throughout (no carpet) , light fixtures, energy efficient windows, view decks/balconies, walk in closets, extra large garage, & more!