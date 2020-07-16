All apartments in Encinitas
Last updated June 24 2019 at 1:55 AM

3191 Via De Caballo

3191 via De Caballo · No Longer Available
Location

3191 via De Caballo, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Call Linda 760-445-8685 Enjoy private country living in sought after area, Olivenhain, bordering Rancho Santa Fe, in Encinitas. This rare, peaceful, and private detached home sits on a cul-de-sac at the top of a hill. Dramatic forest/mountain views from most rooms. A nature preserve with trails for hiking and more. Upgrades and features include; Newer oak and tile flooring throughout (no carpet) , light fixtures, energy efficient windows, view decks/balconies, walk in closets, extra large garage, & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3191 Via De Caballo have any available units?
3191 Via De Caballo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 3191 Via De Caballo have?
Some of 3191 Via De Caballo's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3191 Via De Caballo currently offering any rent specials?
3191 Via De Caballo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3191 Via De Caballo pet-friendly?
No, 3191 Via De Caballo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 3191 Via De Caballo offer parking?
Yes, 3191 Via De Caballo offers parking.
Does 3191 Via De Caballo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3191 Via De Caballo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3191 Via De Caballo have a pool?
No, 3191 Via De Caballo does not have a pool.
Does 3191 Via De Caballo have accessible units?
No, 3191 Via De Caballo does not have accessible units.
Does 3191 Via De Caballo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3191 Via De Caballo has units with dishwashers.
Does 3191 Via De Caballo have units with air conditioning?
No, 3191 Via De Caballo does not have units with air conditioning.
