Encinitas, CA
308 Volney Ln
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

308 Volney Ln

308 Volney Lane
Location

308 Volney Lane, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2 bedroom condo (recently remodeled). - Property Id: 294767

Recently remodeled unit with front and back patio. 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with TV den, formal front room and large kitchen with island and dinette. This will be rented fully furnished. There is a fire table, gas grill and water feature on the front patio. There is a full size hot tub for two on the private back patio. There is a washer and dryer in the detached garage. The unit comes with a dedicated outdoor parking pad for a second car. The High Country Villas club house is 50 years away with a pool, hot tub and many activities (once this situation gets back to normal). There is a 9 hole par 3 golf course (the unit sits on the 8th tee and a golf pass is provided with the unit.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Volney Ln have any available units?
308 Volney Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 308 Volney Ln have?
Some of 308 Volney Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Volney Ln currently offering any rent specials?
308 Volney Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Volney Ln pet-friendly?
No, 308 Volney Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 308 Volney Ln offer parking?
Yes, 308 Volney Ln does offer parking.
Does 308 Volney Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 308 Volney Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Volney Ln have a pool?
Yes, 308 Volney Ln has a pool.
Does 308 Volney Ln have accessible units?
No, 308 Volney Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Volney Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 Volney Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 308 Volney Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 Volney Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
