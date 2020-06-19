308 Volney Ln

Amenities

Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2 bedroom condo (recently remodeled). - Property Id: 294767



Recently remodeled unit with front and back patio. 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with TV den, formal front room and large kitchen with island and dinette. This will be rented fully furnished. There is a fire table, gas grill and water feature on the front patio. There is a full size hot tub for two on the private back patio. There is a washer and dryer in the detached garage. The unit comes with a dedicated outdoor parking pad for a second car. The High Country Villas club house is 50 years away with a pool, hot tub and many activities (once this situation gets back to normal). There is a 9 hole par 3 golf course (the unit sits on the 8th tee and a golf pass is provided with the unit.

