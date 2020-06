Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Luxury Townhome Cardiff w/ Ocean View - Large furnished townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Open kitchen with granite island, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, stove, and oven included. Large windows throughout the home to let in natural light. Office space, balcony with ocean views, and 2 car garage are just some of the extras. Community Pool & Spa!



Available for rent until June 30th, 2020



Sorry No pets!



Short term or long term available.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4572117)