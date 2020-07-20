All apartments in Encinitas
Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
260 Gloxina Street
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:21 AM

260 Gloxina Street

260 Gloxina St · No Longer Available
Location

260 Gloxina St, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
260 Gloxina Street Available 08/08/19 ***COZY ENCINITAS COTTAGE*** - AVAILABLE: AUGUST 8TH

LOCATION. LOCATION. LOCATION. Available 8/8/19. Do not disturb current tenants.

Take the opportunity to have first access to this Encinitas Gem!! Located just East of I-5 off Encinitas Blvd and less than 2 miles from Moonlight Beach! This well-maintained attached home in Encinitas is tucked away in a peaceful, quiet community with partial ocean views! The unique floor plan offers great separation of space with two living rooms, two bedrooms and two full baths. Enjoy cozy fires at night in the backside living room! The back patio is fully fenced and well landscaped with drought-resistant plants and flowers that are easy to maintain. The attached one-car garage is very bright and clean, has great storage and is perfect not only for parking but also for use as a studio of some kind.

Live the southern California lifestyle in this well known beach community. Encinitas is famous for its beaches, quaint downtown, friendly locals, fun shops, their restaurants and breweries! Can't wait to hear from you. This one won't last long.

UTILITIES: Tenant pays all
LANDSCAPING: Tenant (easy maintenance)
PETS: No
LEASE: 1 Year

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3610038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 Gloxina Street have any available units?
260 Gloxina Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
Is 260 Gloxina Street currently offering any rent specials?
260 Gloxina Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 Gloxina Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 260 Gloxina Street is pet friendly.
Does 260 Gloxina Street offer parking?
Yes, 260 Gloxina Street offers parking.
Does 260 Gloxina Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 260 Gloxina Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 Gloxina Street have a pool?
No, 260 Gloxina Street does not have a pool.
Does 260 Gloxina Street have accessible units?
No, 260 Gloxina Street does not have accessible units.
Does 260 Gloxina Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 260 Gloxina Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 260 Gloxina Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 260 Gloxina Street does not have units with air conditioning.
