Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

THIS IS A WEEKLY RATE $2500 A WEEK. Summer MONTHLY IS $8,000 AVAILABLE NOW!!!!!!! This can be rented for 1 or 3 or 6 or 9 months.. This is a furnished rental... Winter rate is 6,000 a month .