2340 Manchester Ave.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

GORGEOUS OCEAN VIEW 3BD/2.5BA w/ 2 Car Garage, Balconies, Fenced Yard - Light and bright 3BD/2.5BA duplex in Cardiff located WEST of I-5 and just a short walk to Downtown Cardiff, Beaches and Glen Park. Attached 2 car garage and fireplace. Fenced yard with fruit trees.



Wood floors, newer carpet, newer gas stove/oven, and more. Large deck/balcony with GORGEOUS OCEAN AND SUNSET VIEWS off the living room and a private balcony off Master Bedroom. Laundry room w/ washer/dryer hook ups located downstairs.



One year Lease. Available 5/6/20. One pet negotiable w/ extra deposit. Breed restrictions apply. No smoking. Renters insurance required.



(RLNE3879899)