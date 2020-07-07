All apartments in Encinitas
Find more places like 2340 Manchester Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
2340 Manchester Ave.
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

2340 Manchester Ave.

2340 Manchester Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Encinitas
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2340 Manchester Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92007
Cardiff

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
GORGEOUS OCEAN VIEW 3BD/2.5BA w/ 2 Car Garage, Balconies, Fenced Yard - Light and bright 3BD/2.5BA duplex in Cardiff located WEST of I-5 and just a short walk to Downtown Cardiff, Beaches and Glen Park. Attached 2 car garage and fireplace. Fenced yard with fruit trees.

Wood floors, newer carpet, newer gas stove/oven, and more. Large deck/balcony with GORGEOUS OCEAN AND SUNSET VIEWS off the living room and a private balcony off Master Bedroom. Laundry room w/ washer/dryer hook ups located downstairs.

One year Lease. Available 5/6/20. One pet negotiable w/ extra deposit. Breed restrictions apply. No smoking. Renters insurance required.

(RLNE3879899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2340 Manchester Ave. have any available units?
2340 Manchester Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 2340 Manchester Ave. have?
Some of 2340 Manchester Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2340 Manchester Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2340 Manchester Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2340 Manchester Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2340 Manchester Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2340 Manchester Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2340 Manchester Ave. offers parking.
Does 2340 Manchester Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2340 Manchester Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2340 Manchester Ave. have a pool?
No, 2340 Manchester Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2340 Manchester Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2340 Manchester Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2340 Manchester Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2340 Manchester Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2340 Manchester Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2340 Manchester Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa
Encinitas, CA 92024

Similar Pages

Encinitas 1 BedroomsEncinitas 2 Bedrooms
Encinitas Apartments with BalconyEncinitas Pet Friendly Places
Encinitas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA
Aliso Viejo, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CAWildomar, CALaguna Hills, CAMenifee, CALaguna Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cardiff

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineIrvine Valley College
Saddleback College