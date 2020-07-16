2335 Manchester Ave

Amenities

3 Bed 3.5 Bath Ocean View Twin Home in Cardiff by the Sea- Walking District - Beautiful Tri-Level twin home with upgraded features, just blocks from the ocean. The home features stone flooring in kitchen, downstairs family room, baths and entryway, wood flooring in living room and main level hallway, carpet in both bedrooms. Top level features kitchen with granite counter tops, antique white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Living room, dining room and 1/2 bath also located on top level. Bathrooms have travertine slab countertops and designer light fixtures. Spiral staircase off the kitchen which accesses the roof top deck where you can enjoy panoramic ocean views. There are also two separate balconies, one off of the master bedroom and one off of the living room both with ocean views as well. Master bedroom is on entry level and features walk in closet and attached bath with roman tub and separate stall shower. Downstairs features a large family room which can be utilized for many purposes. 2nd bedroom downstairs with attached bath and separate hall bath as well. 2 car attached garage with rear alley access and driveway. Landscape service included in rents. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Owner would prefer a 6 to 9 month lease but is open to longer lease length terms as well. Property can also be made available as fully furnished.



