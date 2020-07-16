All apartments in Encinitas
2335 Manchester Ave

2335 Manchester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2335 Manchester Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92007
Cardiff

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bed 3.5 Bath Ocean View Twin Home in Cardiff by the Sea- Walking District - Beautiful Tri-Level twin home with upgraded features, just blocks from the ocean. The home features stone flooring in kitchen, downstairs family room, baths and entryway, wood flooring in living room and main level hallway, carpet in both bedrooms. Top level features kitchen with granite counter tops, antique white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Living room, dining room and 1/2 bath also located on top level. Bathrooms have travertine slab countertops and designer light fixtures. Spiral staircase off the kitchen which accesses the roof top deck where you can enjoy panoramic ocean views. There are also two separate balconies, one off of the master bedroom and one off of the living room both with ocean views as well. Master bedroom is on entry level and features walk in closet and attached bath with roman tub and separate stall shower. Downstairs features a large family room which can be utilized for many purposes. 2nd bedroom downstairs with attached bath and separate hall bath as well. 2 car attached garage with rear alley access and driveway. Landscape service included in rents. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Owner would prefer a 6 to 9 month lease but is open to longer lease length terms as well. Property can also be made available as fully furnished.

www.ampropman.com

Meridian Property Management Inc.
CA Corp DRE Lic#01856665

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2609469)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2335 Manchester Ave have any available units?
2335 Manchester Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 2335 Manchester Ave have?
Some of 2335 Manchester Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2335 Manchester Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2335 Manchester Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2335 Manchester Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2335 Manchester Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 2335 Manchester Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2335 Manchester Ave offers parking.
Does 2335 Manchester Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2335 Manchester Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2335 Manchester Ave have a pool?
No, 2335 Manchester Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2335 Manchester Ave have accessible units?
No, 2335 Manchester Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2335 Manchester Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2335 Manchester Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2335 Manchester Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2335 Manchester Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
