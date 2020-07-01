All apartments in Encinitas
2326 Lagoon View Dr

2326 Lagoon View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2326 Lagoon View Drive, Encinitas, CA 92007

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
Due to COVID 19 environment, showings to occur after 6/1. Move-in 7/1 or thereafter. 1-YEAR LEASE. Stunning furnished luxury home. Gated community. High-end modern furnishings combined with an array of collectible antiques provides a luxurious executive lifestyle. The 5-star caliber community pool and retreat present both spectacular and breathtaking panoramic ocean views. The clean ocean air is a constant. Expansive yard provides tranquility and privacy. Small-Midsize dog may be considered. No cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2326 Lagoon View Dr have any available units?
2326 Lagoon View Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 2326 Lagoon View Dr have?
Some of 2326 Lagoon View Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2326 Lagoon View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2326 Lagoon View Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2326 Lagoon View Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2326 Lagoon View Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2326 Lagoon View Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2326 Lagoon View Dr offers parking.
Does 2326 Lagoon View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2326 Lagoon View Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2326 Lagoon View Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2326 Lagoon View Dr has a pool.
Does 2326 Lagoon View Dr have accessible units?
No, 2326 Lagoon View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2326 Lagoon View Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2326 Lagoon View Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2326 Lagoon View Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2326 Lagoon View Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

