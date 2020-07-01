2326 Lagoon View Dr

Amenities
Due to COVID 19 environment, showings to occur after 6/1. Move-in 7/1 or thereafter. 1-YEAR LEASE. Stunning furnished luxury home. Gated community. High-end modern furnishings combined with an array of collectible antiques provides a luxurious executive lifestyle. The 5-star caliber community pool and retreat present both spectacular and breathtaking panoramic ocean views. The clean ocean air is a constant. Expansive yard provides tranquility and privacy. Small-Midsize dog may be considered. No cats.