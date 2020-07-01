2326 Lagoon View Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool

Due to COVID 19 environment, showings to occur after 6/1. Move-in 7/1 or thereafter. 1-YEAR LEASE. Stunning furnished luxury home. Gated community. High-end modern furnishings combined with an array of collectible antiques provides a luxurious executive lifestyle. The 5-star caliber community pool and retreat present both spectacular and breathtaking panoramic ocean views. The clean ocean air is a constant. Expansive yard provides tranquility and privacy. Small-Midsize dog may be considered. No cats.