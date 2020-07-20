226 Country Haven Rd.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pool tennis court hot tub carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool hot tub tennis court

Single Story 2 Bedroom Townhouse in Encinitas - - Single Story

- Large Patio

- New Carpet

- Fresh Paint

- Frig Included

- Washer/Dryer Included

- New Vanities

- Community Pool and Spa

- Tennis Courts in Complex

- Village Park Manor HOA



Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)



Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:

Logan Family Properties

(858) 695-0123



*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*



**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**



For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!

LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html



Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779



(RLNE4921064)