All apartments in Encinitas
Find more places like 226 Country Haven Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
226 Country Haven Rd.
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:38 AM

226 Country Haven Rd.

226 Countryhaven Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Encinitas
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

226 Countryhaven Rd, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
tennis court
hot tub
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Single Story 2 Bedroom Townhouse in Encinitas - - Single Story
- Large Patio
- New Carpet
- Fresh Paint
- Frig Included
- Washer/Dryer Included
- New Vanities
- Community Pool and Spa
- Tennis Courts in Complex
- Village Park Manor HOA

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE4921064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 Country Haven Rd. have any available units?
226 Country Haven Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 226 Country Haven Rd. have?
Some of 226 Country Haven Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 Country Haven Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
226 Country Haven Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 Country Haven Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 226 Country Haven Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 226 Country Haven Rd. offer parking?
No, 226 Country Haven Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 226 Country Haven Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 226 Country Haven Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 Country Haven Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 226 Country Haven Rd. has a pool.
Does 226 Country Haven Rd. have accessible units?
No, 226 Country Haven Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 226 Country Haven Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 226 Country Haven Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 226 Country Haven Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 226 Country Haven Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes
2170 Carol View Dr
Encinitas, CA 92007
Elán Pacifico Encinitas
1100 Garden View Rd
Encinitas, CA 92024
Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elan Seacrest Encinitas
117 Rosebay Drive
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes
924 Encinitas Blvd
Encinitas, CA 92024

Similar Pages

Encinitas 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEncinitas 2 Bedroom Apartments
Encinitas 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsEncinitas Luxury Apartments
Encinitas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASan Juan Capistrano, CALadera Ranch, CARancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CATemescal Valley, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CAFallbrook, CAHemet, CAFairbanks Ranch, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineCuyamaca College
Irvine Valley College