Encinitas, CA
2127 Summerhill Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2127 Summerhill Drive

2127 Summerhill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2127 Summerhill Drive, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Corner lot twin-home - Largest Floor Plan - **Interior will be painted a neutral color prior to move-in**
Beautiful corner lot twin-home offering 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2,082 sq.ft., new windows, corner lot, air conditioning, instant hot water, large backyard space, and natural light throughout. This is the largest floorplan in this development. Walking distance to Diegueno middle school, and close to shops and restaurants.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- Rent: $3,400
- Deposit: $3,400
- Washer/Dryer: Located in Garage
- Air Conditioning: Yes
- Pet Restrictions: No
- Parking: Two car garage.
- Utilities: Tenant pays all.

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Visit our website https://patrizeproperties.com/tenants/available-rentals/ find the property, and click "Apply Now"
3. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year +

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all.

Patrize Properties, Inc
2211 Encinitas Blvd Suite 249
Encinitas, CA 92024
CalBRE #01869966
760-652-5114

(RLNE4606765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2127 Summerhill Drive have any available units?
2127 Summerhill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 2127 Summerhill Drive have?
Some of 2127 Summerhill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2127 Summerhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2127 Summerhill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2127 Summerhill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2127 Summerhill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2127 Summerhill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2127 Summerhill Drive offers parking.
Does 2127 Summerhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2127 Summerhill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2127 Summerhill Drive have a pool?
No, 2127 Summerhill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2127 Summerhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 2127 Summerhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2127 Summerhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2127 Summerhill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2127 Summerhill Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2127 Summerhill Drive has units with air conditioning.
