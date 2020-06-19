2063 Cambridge Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Cardiff home with open floor plan, great room and kitchen where you can enjoy the gorgeous white water view, of Cardiff Reef. This gorgeous custom built house in Cardiff by the Sea, is located in the walking district, within blocks to shopping at Seaside Market, restaurants, library, post office, 6 blocks to beach and east access to FWY 5 and HWY 101. The kitchen features custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, apron sink, an island, and a built-in fridge. See more details below.