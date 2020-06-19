All apartments in Encinitas
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:36 PM

2063 Cambridge Ave

2063 Cambridge Avenue · (760) 720-9275
Location

2063 Cambridge Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92007
Cardiff

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Cardiff home with open floor plan, great room and kitchen where you can enjoy the gorgeous white water view, of Cardiff Reef. This gorgeous custom built house in Cardiff by the Sea, is located in the walking district, within blocks to shopping at Seaside Market, restaurants, library, post office, 6 blocks to beach and east access to FWY 5 and HWY 101. The kitchen features custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, apron sink, an island, and a built-in fridge. See more details below.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2063 Cambridge Ave have any available units?
2063 Cambridge Ave has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2063 Cambridge Ave have?
Some of 2063 Cambridge Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2063 Cambridge Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2063 Cambridge Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2063 Cambridge Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2063 Cambridge Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 2063 Cambridge Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2063 Cambridge Ave does offer parking.
Does 2063 Cambridge Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2063 Cambridge Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2063 Cambridge Ave have a pool?
No, 2063 Cambridge Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2063 Cambridge Ave have accessible units?
No, 2063 Cambridge Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2063 Cambridge Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2063 Cambridge Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2063 Cambridge Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2063 Cambridge Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
