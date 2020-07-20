2053 Edinburg Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SUNSET VIEW 3BD/2BA Duplex: West of I-5 and walk to Beach & Town - Light and bright 3BD/2BA duplex (front unit) with sunset views! Located West of I-5 and just a short walk to Beaches, Seaside Market, library, post office, restaurants, and more.



BRAND NEW dual pane windows, exterior paint, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, blinds, and more. Laminate wood floors and tile throughout. Kitchen comes equipped with side-by-side refrigerator, gas stove/oven, dishwasher and full size washer/dryer. Both bathrooms have tub/shower combo and tile floors. Master bedroom is spacious and has it's own bathroom and an exterior private entry door. 2 assigned off street parking spaces. Available NOW!



1 year lease. Water, trash, and gardener included. One small pet under 20 lbs OK with extra deposit. No smoking. Renters insurance required.



