Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:17 PM

2053 Edinburg Avenue

2053 Edinburg Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2053 Edinburg Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92007
Cardiff

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SUNSET VIEW 3BD/2BA Duplex: West of I-5 and walk to Beach & Town - Light and bright 3BD/2BA duplex (front unit) with sunset views! Located West of I-5 and just a short walk to Beaches, Seaside Market, library, post office, restaurants, and more.

BRAND NEW dual pane windows, exterior paint, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, blinds, and more. Laminate wood floors and tile throughout. Kitchen comes equipped with side-by-side refrigerator, gas stove/oven, dishwasher and full size washer/dryer. Both bathrooms have tub/shower combo and tile floors. Master bedroom is spacious and has it's own bathroom and an exterior private entry door. 2 assigned off street parking spaces. Available NOW!

1 year lease. Water, trash, and gardener included. One small pet under 20 lbs OK with extra deposit. No smoking. Renters insurance required.

(RLNE5112991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2053 Edinburg Avenue have any available units?
2053 Edinburg Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 2053 Edinburg Avenue have?
Some of 2053 Edinburg Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2053 Edinburg Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2053 Edinburg Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2053 Edinburg Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2053 Edinburg Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2053 Edinburg Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2053 Edinburg Avenue offers parking.
Does 2053 Edinburg Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2053 Edinburg Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2053 Edinburg Avenue have a pool?
No, 2053 Edinburg Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2053 Edinburg Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2053 Edinburg Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2053 Edinburg Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2053 Edinburg Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2053 Edinburg Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2053 Edinburg Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
