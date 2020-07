Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Tuscan architectural elegance in a nice gated cul de sac location with amazing whitewater ocean and Batiquitos Lagoon views! This Encinitas corner estate offers 5 Bedrooms ,5.5 bathrooms ,extra large bonus/office room ,3 car garage, wrap around balcony, beautiful finishes , walk in closets, beautiful lush landscape and garden with fruit trees in a tropical setting.Enjoy your own spa , Watch the reflection of the city lights in the lagoon.This home has a lot to offer.