1919 Skyknoll Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage hot tub

Light & Bright, 2BD/2.5BA Townhouse with Community Pool, Spa & Park! - Lovely, 2 story townhouse in the Vida Pacifica community in Village Park. Community pool, spa, playground and lush greenbelts.



Wood flooring, carpet, tile and custom paint throughout. Living room with dining area and fireplace.Upgraded kitchen with oversized sink, custom cabinets, custom counters, and stainless steel appliances including: Refrigerator( as-is), stove/oven, dishwasher, and built in microwave. Ceiling fans, mirrored closet doors, 2 car garage and large private fenced patio. Washer/dryer hook ups in garage.



Very close proximity to schools, town, and shopping! Trash included with rent. 1 year lease. Pet negotiable with extra deposit. No smoking. Renters insurance required. Available NOW!



(RLNE3244828)