Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1919 Skyknoll Way

1919 Skyknoll Way · No Longer Available
Location

1919 Skyknoll Way, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Light & Bright, 2BD/2.5BA Townhouse with Community Pool, Spa & Park! - Lovely, 2 story townhouse in the Vida Pacifica community in Village Park. Community pool, spa, playground and lush greenbelts.

Wood flooring, carpet, tile and custom paint throughout. Living room with dining area and fireplace.Upgraded kitchen with oversized sink, custom cabinets, custom counters, and stainless steel appliances including: Refrigerator( as-is), stove/oven, dishwasher, and built in microwave. Ceiling fans, mirrored closet doors, 2 car garage and large private fenced patio. Washer/dryer hook ups in garage.

Very close proximity to schools, town, and shopping! Trash included with rent. 1 year lease. Pet negotiable with extra deposit. No smoking. Renters insurance required. Available NOW!

(RLNE3244828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1919 Skyknoll Way have any available units?
1919 Skyknoll Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 1919 Skyknoll Way have?
Some of 1919 Skyknoll Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1919 Skyknoll Way currently offering any rent specials?
1919 Skyknoll Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1919 Skyknoll Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1919 Skyknoll Way is pet friendly.
Does 1919 Skyknoll Way offer parking?
Yes, 1919 Skyknoll Way offers parking.
Does 1919 Skyknoll Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1919 Skyknoll Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1919 Skyknoll Way have a pool?
Yes, 1919 Skyknoll Way has a pool.
Does 1919 Skyknoll Way have accessible units?
No, 1919 Skyknoll Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1919 Skyknoll Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1919 Skyknoll Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1919 Skyknoll Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1919 Skyknoll Way does not have units with air conditioning.
