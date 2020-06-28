1862 Pleasantdale Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

Golf Course View 2BD/1BA in High County Villas 55+ Community - This lovely, single story condo is located right on the golf course in the High Country Villas (55+ Community) and just steps to the clubhouse and pool/spa. Great golf course and mountain views from the back patio and living room! The High Country Villas is a desirable 55 and over community featuring a community golf course with FREE GOLF for it's residents, pool, spa, clubhouse and lush green landscaping.



This condo has BRAND NEW faux wood flooring throughout, ceiling fans, built in closet organizer, mirrored closet doors, and a full size washer & dryer inside the unit. 2 large, enclosed front & back patios with wonderful views and detached 1 car garage.

Appliances include: refrigerator, stove/oven, and dishwasher. Washer & dryer are included "as-is".



One year lease. 1 small pet under 25lbs OK with extra deposit. Water is included with rent. No smoking. Renters insurance required. Available NOW!



(RLNE5439063)