Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
1862 Pleasantdale Lane
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

1862 Pleasantdale Lane

1862 Pleasantdale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1862 Pleasantdale Lane, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Golf Course View 2BD/1BA in High County Villas 55+ Community - This lovely, single story condo is located right on the golf course in the High Country Villas (55+ Community) and just steps to the clubhouse and pool/spa. Great golf course and mountain views from the back patio and living room! The High Country Villas is a desirable 55 and over community featuring a community golf course with FREE GOLF for it's residents, pool, spa, clubhouse and lush green landscaping.

This condo has BRAND NEW faux wood flooring throughout, ceiling fans, built in closet organizer, mirrored closet doors, and a full size washer & dryer inside the unit. 2 large, enclosed front & back patios with wonderful views and detached 1 car garage.
Appliances include: refrigerator, stove/oven, and dishwasher. Washer & dryer are included "as-is".

One year lease. 1 small pet under 25lbs OK with extra deposit. Water is included with rent. No smoking. Renters insurance required. Available NOW!

(RLNE5439063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1862 Pleasantdale Lane have any available units?
1862 Pleasantdale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 1862 Pleasantdale Lane have?
Some of 1862 Pleasantdale Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1862 Pleasantdale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1862 Pleasantdale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1862 Pleasantdale Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1862 Pleasantdale Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1862 Pleasantdale Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1862 Pleasantdale Lane offers parking.
Does 1862 Pleasantdale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1862 Pleasantdale Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1862 Pleasantdale Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1862 Pleasantdale Lane has a pool.
Does 1862 Pleasantdale Lane have accessible units?
No, 1862 Pleasantdale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1862 Pleasantdale Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1862 Pleasantdale Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1862 Pleasantdale Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1862 Pleasantdale Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

