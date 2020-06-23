All apartments in Encinitas
Find more places like 1862 Forestdale.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
1862 Forestdale
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:16 AM

1862 Forestdale

1862 Forestdale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Encinitas
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1862 Forestdale Drive, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1862 Forestdale have any available units?
1862 Forestdale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 1862 Forestdale have?
Some of 1862 Forestdale's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1862 Forestdale currently offering any rent specials?
1862 Forestdale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1862 Forestdale pet-friendly?
No, 1862 Forestdale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 1862 Forestdale offer parking?
Yes, 1862 Forestdale offers parking.
Does 1862 Forestdale have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1862 Forestdale offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1862 Forestdale have a pool?
Yes, 1862 Forestdale has a pool.
Does 1862 Forestdale have accessible units?
No, 1862 Forestdale does not have accessible units.
Does 1862 Forestdale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1862 Forestdale has units with dishwashers.
Does 1862 Forestdale have units with air conditioning?
No, 1862 Forestdale does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa
Encinitas, CA 92024

Similar Pages

Encinitas 1 BedroomsEncinitas 2 Bedrooms
Encinitas Apartments with BalconyEncinitas Pet Friendly Places
Encinitas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA
Aliso Viejo, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CAWildomar, CALaguna Hills, CAMenifee, CALaguna Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cardiff

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineIrvine Valley College
Saddleback College