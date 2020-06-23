Rent Calculator
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:16 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1862 Forestdale
1862 Forestdale Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1862 Forestdale Drive, Encinitas, CA 92024
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1862 Forestdale have any available units?
1862 Forestdale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Encinitas, CA
.
What amenities does 1862 Forestdale have?
Some of 1862 Forestdale's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 1862 Forestdale currently offering any rent specials?
1862 Forestdale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1862 Forestdale pet-friendly?
No, 1862 Forestdale is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Encinitas
.
Does 1862 Forestdale offer parking?
Yes, 1862 Forestdale offers parking.
Does 1862 Forestdale have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1862 Forestdale offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1862 Forestdale have a pool?
Yes, 1862 Forestdale has a pool.
Does 1862 Forestdale have accessible units?
No, 1862 Forestdale does not have accessible units.
Does 1862 Forestdale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1862 Forestdale has units with dishwashers.
Does 1862 Forestdale have units with air conditioning?
No, 1862 Forestdale does not have units with air conditioning.
